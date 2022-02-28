“Liverpool have found another one” – Gary Neville reacts after watching Reds star live in action for first time 

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has praised Liverpool forward Luis Diaz after watching him live for the first time. The Colombian was brilliant in his side's Carabao Cup triumph over Chelsea in the final on penalties on Sunday.

Diaz, 25, had yet another star performance, having scored in his prior game against Norwich City in the Premier League.

Many have dubbed him the next big Liverpool star and it seems Neville has joined the discussion.

Neville was commentating on the Carabao Cup final. He was highly impressed by the performance of the Colombian, who joined the Reds in January.

He reacted to Diaz's willingness on the ball in which he was a nuisance for Chelsea defenders throughout.

Neville (via HITC) said:

“This is the first time I’m watching him live, it looks like Liverpool have found another one. His movement is really good, always challenging the space behind the defenders.”

Diaz signed for £40.5 million from FC Porto in January. He scored an impressive 14 goals in 18 Liga Portugal appearances this season for the Portuguese club.

That form has followed him to Anfield where has set the Premier League alight with his scintillating skills and his tenaciousness to make things happen.

Liverpool may have found another one indeed.

Liverpool keep getting it right in the transfer window

Diaz looks to be another fantastic signing for Klopp.

It is hard to argue that Liverpool's transfer business isn't up there with the best in the league. Certainly in recent seasons with star names being bought for low prices and being transformed by Jurgen Klopp.

It can all stem back to the departure of Philippe Coutinho, who joined Barcelona in 2018 for £146 million.

Using that money, Klopp went and brought in Roma's Allison Becker and Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.

Those two moves, having prior signed Mohammed Salah, were the catalyst for what has been a highly successful period for Klopp's team. They have won the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League and have time and time again pulled off fantastic signings.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Jamie Carragher: "This is one of the best Liverpool teams we have ever seen." #awlive [sky] Jamie Carragher: "This is one of the best Liverpool teams we have ever seen." #awlive [sky]

The club have stayed true to themselves and found the right scouting operation. This has seen the likes of Diaz, Ibrahima Konate and Diogo Jota come in and improve what was already a highly performing team.

The Reds now have significant strength in depth to fight on all bases with their eyes set on Manchester City. Cityzens have given up a 12-point lead to now sit just six points clear in the Premier League and the Merseyside outfit have a game in hand.

