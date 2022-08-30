Liverpool get injury boost ahead of Premier League clash against Newcastle United as 2 stars spotted taking part in full training

Liverpool have been handed a welcome injury boost after Joel Matip and Curtis Jones were pictured taking part in a full training session on Monday (August 29) as per LiverpoolWorld.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his team's 9-0 Premier League win at Anfield against Bournemouth on Saturday (August 27), manager Jurgen Klopp said:

"This weekend probably not, but after that Joel, Curtis [likely to be back]."

That has proven to be the case, with Jones and Matip both back in training after their respective injuries earlier this month. The Cameroonian centre-back suffered a groin problem before the Reds' 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on August 15.

After starting in the Reds' opening league game of the season - a 2-2 draw against Fulham - Matip has been sidelined with injury. Jones, meanwhile, has missed all four games this month.

He suffered a calf injury in the build-up to the game against the Cottagers and has been out of action since. The duo's return to training will come as welcome news for Klopp, whose team has been reeling due to injuries over the past several weeks.

The German manager had to start fifth-choice centre-back Nathaniel Phillips against Crystal Palace due to Matip, Ibrahima Konate, and Joe Gomez not being match fit.

The decision led to the Eagles' only goal of the game, when Wilfried Zaha's pace was no match for Phillips on the counterattack. Since then, Klopp hasn't had to repeat that decision in defense, but his midfield has been in trouble with injuries.

Curtis Jones' return to training is a big boost to Liverpool's midfield

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Thiago Alcantara have been sidelined with injuries, while James Milner and Jordan Henderson have been subpar this season.

Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho each scored a goal in Liverpool's demolition of Bournemouth and have been Klopp's savior during a time of crisis in midfield. Adding Jones' name to the mix would provide a much-needed sigh of relief for Liverpool.

The 21-year-old has already mustered 75 senior appearances for the club, scoring eight goals and providing 10 assists. Having been a winger prior to his transformation as a midfielder, Jones' tendency to drive forward with his impressive dribbling skills provides a new dynamic to Klopp's midfield.

It remains to be seen if both he and Matip will start the game against Newcastle United on Wednesday, September 31. However, it is likely that they will at least make the matchday squad.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava