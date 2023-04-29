Liverpool handed major boost as Manchester City drop out of race for 24-year-old star: Reports

Manchester City have reportedly (via Football Insider) pulled out of the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, handing a boost to Liverpool who are also keen on the player.

Mount has been the subject of transfer speculation this season after failing to extend his contract with Chelsea this season, despite offers from the Blues to keep him.

With a year left on his current deal, it is believed that the Blues could cash-in on the English midfielder this summer, rather losing him for free in 2024.

The reigning two-time Chelsea player of the season has also struggled for both game time and form during the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign. Mount has only managed to record three goals and six assists in 35 appearances across competitions for the Blues this season. This happens to be his worst individual campaign at senior club level.

Meanwhile, his contract situation has alerted a couple of Premier League clubs who would be willing to swoop in for the English international this summer. However, reports according to Football Insider revealed that one of Mount's admirers, Manchester City, have now pulled out of the race to secure his signature, alongside Newcastle United.

The Cityzens are said to be keen on strengthening other departments of their squad this summer, rather than their midfield. On the other hand, Newcastle consider Mount's asking price a bit higher as he has a year left on his contract.

This has now left room for the likes of Liverpool, who are believed to be strong contenders to land Mount's signature this summer. Liverpool have been tipped to make serious reinforcements to their already depleted midfield, and have identified Mount as a top priority.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have reportedly slapped a £70 million valuation on the 24-year-old midfielder. It's left to be seen as to whether Liverpool will be able to succeed in signing the Englishman this summer.

Frank Lampard responds to talks about the future of Liverpool target

Chelsea's interim head coach has refused to be dragged into contract negotiations involving midfielder Mason Mount and the club.

Speaking during a press conference as seen on the club's official website, Lampard responded to questions about whether Mount must have played his last game for the club. The 24-year-old midfielder recently underwent pelvic surgery, which could potentially rule him out for the rest of the season.

Lampard said:

"That is a conversation between Mason and the club, so I don’t know the answer to that. It's not final at this point. We’ll have to see because those conversations are ongoing."

The player is currently the subject of transfer interest from Premier League giants Liverpool, who themselves are keen on bringing the Englishman to Anfield this summer.

Poll : 0 votes