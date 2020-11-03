Liverpool handed a massive boost in defense ahead of Atalanta fixture

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been handed a massive boost in defense with Joel Matip’s return to training amidst the ongoing injury crisis at the club. With Virgil Van Dijk already out with a long term injury and Fabinho sustaining an injury against FC Midtjylland, Matip’s return will be a massive boost for Liverpool.

Liverpool, who sit on top of group D, has so far achieved six points from their last two games. The Reds will be looking to take three points against Serie A side Atalanta and will be hoping that Joel Matip will be fit.

Liverpool will require Matip's experience in their backline

Joel Matip could return from injury if he clears fitness in time.

Liverpool has been unlucky with injuries since the beginning of the season. Matip has not played since October 17 due to an injury. Despite having returned to training, Jurgen Klopp, during his virtual press conference, has emphasized that Liverpool will make a late decision regarding the team selection for the Champions League fixture on Tuesday.

The Reds have lost quite a few big names early on this season and have concerns about their squad selection. Ahead of the Atalanta match, Jurgen Klopp will be counting on Matip, given the lack of experience in Liverpool's defense at the moment.

Rhys Williams to retain his place in the squad

If Joel Matip does not pass a fitness test, then Klopp will have to play the young academy graduate Rhys Williams in defense again. Williams made a brief appearance for Liverpool against Ajax and was forced to come on for the injured Fabinho against Midtjylland. He could very well earn a starting XI place in the match against Atalanta.

Williams not making his Premier League debut against West Ham could have been a move to rest the young Liverpool player for Tuesday. Nathaniel Phillips, who played alongside Joe Gomez, will not be available for the game as he is not part of Liverpool's Champions League squad.

Either Jordan Henderson or Georginio Wijnaldum could also be considered to partner Gomez as Klopp ponders over his starting XI against a tough Italian side.