Liverpool handed Trent Alexander-Arnold fitness update after he picked up knock against Bournemouth in PL clash: Reports

Liverpool have received a positive update on Trent Alexander-Arnold's fitness after he was forced off due to injury against Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend (February 1).

The Merseysiders secured a 2-0 victory over the Cherries thanks to Mohamed Salah's brace. The Egyptian winger converted a penalty in the first half before finding the back of the net in the second period. He scored his 178th Premier League goal against Bournemouth, surpassing Frank Lampard in the all-time goalscorer ranking in the process.

Alexander-Arnold started the fixture but couldn't make it until full-time as he suffered a knock in the second half. He went down holding his thigh and asked Liverpool boss Arne Slot to be substituted before being replaced by Conor Bradley in the 70th minute.

Speaking after the game, Slot admitted it 'wasn't a good sign' when Alexander-Arnold requested to be subbed off. He also admitted that the England international is unlikely to feature in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals against Tottenham Hotspur this Thursday (February 6).

It has now been revealed that Alexander-Arnold did not suffer a serious injury. According to the Daily Mail, the right-back has undergone scans, which have shown no signs of major damage, and that recovery would take days rather than weeks.

Alexander-Arnold has made 31 appearances across competitions this season, contributing two goals and seven assists.

Real Madrid plotting summer move for Liverpool star along with Trent Alexander-Arnold - Reports

Real Madrid are interested in signing Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk along with vice-captain Alexander-Arnold this summer, according to reports.

While the Merseysiders have had an extraordinary season under Slot, they could see three marquee players leave in the summer amid uncertain futures. Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, and Mohamed Salah all have contracts due to expire this summer.

The England international has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, who saw a January bid rejected by the Reds. Salah has admitted on multiple occasions this season that contract talks have not progressed and it seems likely this would be his last year at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Van Dijk has refused to provide a definitive answer on his future. The Dutch centre-back has now attracted interest from Real Madrid, who are looking to secure his services on a free transfer this summer, per DaveOCKOP.

Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, and Salah played instrumental roles in Liverpool's success in recent years under Jurgen Klopp. They have won the Premier League, the Champions League, and the FA Cup together among other trophies.

