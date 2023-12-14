Liverpool huge admirers of Ligue 1 star linked with move to PL rivals Manchester United and Manchester City - Reports

Liverpool are huge admirers of Lille wonderkid Leny Yoro, who has emerged as a target for their Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City, as per reports. As mentioned by Le 10 Sport via Caught Offside, the Reds have identified the Frenchman as a potential addition to their backline.

Aged only 18, Yoro is already playing at the highest level of French football in Ligue 1 with Lille under Paulo Fonseca. He is regarded very highly and has reportedly attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe including Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Yoro has featured 35 times for Lille's senior side despite his young age and is also a France under 21 international. Blessed with a frame of 6 ft 3 in, the youngster has everything in his locker to become a complete modern-day centre-back.

Liverpool find themselves light at the back following Joel Matip's season-ending injury. The 32-year-old has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and might have played his last game for the Reds as his contract expires next summer.

Even if the Merseyside giants decide to hand Matip an extension, both he and Virgil van Dijk are 32 right now. Although Jurgen Klopp has Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah at his disposal, adding another young defender like Yoro could be on the cards.

Manchester United are also in a dire need of defensive additions following a horrific start to their season. Manchester City, on the other hand, have plenty of options at the back but Pep Guardiola's team is still believed to be in the race to sign the youngster.

Manchester United and Liverpool join race to sign top Arsenal target in January

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly joined the race for the signing of Arsenal target Joao Palhinha in January 2024. As claimed by Teamtalk, the Fulham midfielder is a wanted man in January.

Fulham did well to keep hold of another Palhinha in the summer, despite reported interest from clubs across Europe. Bayern Munich were allegedly close to landing the Portugal international but the deal broke down on the deadline day.

Although the Portugal international signed a new deal at Craven Cottage, he remains a player very much in demand. As per Teamtalk, Bayern Munich are still chasing him while Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are also considering moves for th 28-year-old.

Bayern Munich reportedly agreed to a reported fee of around £60 million for Palhinha in January. As per the aforementioned report, Fulham could be happy to let Palhinha leave if they receive a similar fee in January.