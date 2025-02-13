Liverpool icon John Arne Riise ranks Mohamed Salah ahead of Vinicius, Gareth Bale and Ryan Giggs but chooses ex-Chelsea star over Egyptian

Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise recently ranked Mohammed Salah ahead of Vinicius Jr, Gareth Bale, and Ryan Giggs. However, the Norwegian believed that former Chelsea star Eden Hazard was a better winger than the Egyptian.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Riise was asked to rank some of the great wingers of modern-day football, and he made some interesting picks (via TBR Football).

Riise ranked Salah ahead of Raheem Sterling, Gareth Bale, and Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs. He also opined that the Liverpool ace is better than Real Madrid winger Vinicius, ranking only Eden Hazard above Salah.

Mohammed Salah has established himself as one of the best wingers since moving to Anfield from AS Roma in 2017. He has registered 238 goals and 107 assists in 384 games across competitions for the Reds. Some of his achievements for Liverpool include guiding them to the league title in 2020 and winning three Premier League Gilden Boot awards.

Salah, who had a brief spell at Chelsea, has regularly been compared to his former teammate Hazard in the debate over who is a better winger. Hazard was one of the most exciting wingers in Europe during his prime. The former Belgium international recorded 167 goals and 150 assists in 622 club matches across competitions for Lille, Chelsea, and Real Madrid combined.

Salah and Hazard shared the dressing room at Stamford Bridge between 2013 and 2015. They featured nine times together for the Blues but recorded no joint-goal contribution.

Premier League icons names Liverpool's Mohammed Salah and Real Madrid winger favorites for 2025 Ballon d'Or

Premier League icons Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards recently named Mohammed Salah and Vinicius Jr as the two huge favorites for the 2025 Ballon d'Or award. The trio made the bold claim while on broadcasting duty for CBS Sports.

Salah has been in terrific form this season, netting 27 goals and 19 assists in 35 appearances across competitions. His contributions have helped Liverpool reach the final of the Carabao Cup, where they will take on Newcastle United on March 16. The Reds are also top of the Premier League table and finished atop the UEFA Champions League group-phase standings.

Vinicius, on the other hand, has emerged as a favorite for the prestigious award after his snub during the 2024 edition. In 30 matches across competitions for Real Madrid this season, he has contributed 16 goals and 12 assists.

