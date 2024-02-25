Liverpool identify two backup options if Xabi Alonso rejects chance to replace Jurgen Klopp - Reports

Liverpool could sign Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann or Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp in the summer, as per the Telegraph.

Earlier this year, Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season. Since then, several reports have emerged about the German manager's potential replacement at Anfield.

Earlier, it was claimed that Xabi Alonso could join Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp's successor. However, according to Fussball News, the Bayer Leverkusen boss is keen to join Real Madrid after Carlo Ancelotti's departure.

As a result, the Reds have shifted their focus to a few other names, who can replace the German manager. According to the Telegraph, the Premier League side is considering Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann and Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim as Klopp's potential successors.

Nagelsmann has also managed TSG Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig, and Bayern Munich earlier. During the 2019-20 season, he guided RB Leipzig to the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.

On the other side, Ruben Amorim was fulfilling managerial roles at Braga before he joined Sporting CP in 2020. He also guided Sporting to their first league title in 19 years in the 2020-21 season. In addition to that, Amorim was also named the Primeira Liga's Manager of the Year.

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk can set a new record against Chelsea at Wembley

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be locking horns against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on February 25 (Sunday) in the final of the Carabao Cup.

According to This is Anfield, if Virgil van Dijk scores in the Carabao Cup final, he will become the oldest player (32 years and 232 days) in the history of the Reds to score in a Wembley final. The record is currently held by Dirk Kuyt, who was 31 years and 219 days old when he scored against Cardiff City in 2012.

Egyptian attacker Mohamed Salah can also break the record as he will be 31 years 255 days old. However, his participation in the final is currently doubtful.

The likes of Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, and Stefan Bajcetic are set to miss the fixture. The Reds have won the EFL Cup nine times, which is the highest by any club and they last lifted the trophy in the 2021-22 season.