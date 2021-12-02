Liverpool 'in talks' with 22-year-old Barcelona star – Reports

Multiple reports claim that Liverpool have recently opened talks with FC Barcelona over a potential move for highly-rated Uruguayan international Ronald Araujo.

Araujo has started eight games for Barcelona this season and has 14 international caps for his country. The 22-year-old has started the last two games for his club due to the absence of Eric Garcia, who has played just one game under Xavi so far.

Ronald Araujo is a strong Uruguayan defender who is comfortable with the ball at his feet and might be the ideal defender for Xavi to build his defense around, along with Eric Garcia. However, according to the latest reports, Liverpool have already opened talks with the Spanish club over a potential move.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch 🚨 NEW: Liverpool are expressing an interest in Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. Liverpool are keeping tabs on Araujo’s contract situation at the Nou Camp. Araujo’s current deal expires in 2023, with the club keen to get the player to commit to a longer contract. #awlive [espn] 🚨 NEW: Liverpool are expressing an interest in Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. Liverpool are keeping tabs on Araujo’s contract situation at the Nou Camp. Araujo’s current deal expires in 2023, with the club keen to get the player to commit to a longer contract. #awlive [espn] https://t.co/mXupboXRwm

Another English club that has expressed interest in the Uruguayan’s signature is Chelsea, with the Blues arguably in greater need of another centre-back. The likes of Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are currently in the final years of their deals.

Chelsea has failed to make a breakthrough in contract negotiations for both Christensen and Rudiger until now.

Do Liverpool need to sign the 22-year-old Barcelona defender?

Liverpool arguably needed to sign a centre-back at the start of the season. The likes of Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk were all recovering from long-term injuries that they suffered last season.

However, the three defenders have since returned and are all currently available to be selected by Jurgen Klopp. Virgil van Dijk has recently looked back to his best while Joel Matip has also enjoyed a solid start to the season.

With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the ability of clubs to spend big in the transfer market, there are other more pressing needs that Jurgen Klopp might need to fulfil, first and foremost.

Liverpool have long been linked with the signing of a potential striker as a backup to the likes of Roberto Firmino, Diego Jota and Divock Origi. Not one of those strikers has ever scored more than 20 goals in a domestic campaign, with both Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah currently the chief goal-scorers for Liverpool.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Chelsea have reportedly joined Man United and Liverpool in the race for Barcelona star Ronald Araujo Chelsea have reportedly joined Man United and Liverpool in the race for Barcelona star Ronald Araujo https://t.co/2Uo2nF92wT

Liverpool also have the 24-year old Joe Gomez as a top-class back-up and also signed 22-year old Ibrahima Konate last summer. Nathaniel Philips was handed a contract extension earlier this year, making for an extremely strong center-back unit.

Barcelona’s Ronal Araujo will be out of contract in 2023, which is being touted as the reason why the Spanish giants are looking to move him for a transfer fee. However, Liverpool simply do not need to sign the highly-rated Uruguayan international at the moment.

