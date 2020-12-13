Liverpool Injury Roundup: Diogo Jota injured, Alisson set to return, and more - 13th December 2020

Liverpool are set to play Fulham at Craven Cottage amid a growing injury crisis. Jurgen Klopp's reigning Premier League champions have been unlucky with injuries this season, as key players have been out for extended periods of time.

Nevertheless, Liverpool are second in the Premier League table, behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference. With a hectic run of games on the horizon, Liverpool will have to manage the fitness of their players carefully.

Fulham have looked dangerous on occasion. Even though Liverpool will be the favourites for that game, they will need to have a fit and alert roster. On that note, here is the latest Liverpool injury news.

Liverpool star Diogo Jota to be assessed before Fulham game

Diogo Jota in action for Liverpool

Liverpool star Diogo Jota will be assessed before the Premier League game against Fulham in the aftermath of the forward suffering an injury against Danish side Midtjylland in the final Champions League group-stage game.

Jota has been a key player for Liverpool since arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer for £41 million. In 17 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool. he has already scored an impressive nine goals.

There were rumours that the Portugal international's injury could be a serious one. However, Liverpool have confirmed that Jota's fitness will be assessed before the Fulham game amidst reports that the player is unlikely to feature in the game.

Diogo Jota has a knee injury. He is set to miss the Fulham game. Liverpool are waiting for the problem sustained against Midtjylland to settle down before finding out how serious it is. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) December 12, 2020

Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas, who also suffered a knock against Midtjylland, will be assessed alongside Jota.

Alisson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could return for Liverpool

Alisson could return for Liverpool.

Liverpool could have goalkeeper Alisson and midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain back for the game against Fulham after the pair resumed full training.

Alisson has missed Liverpool's last three games, with youngster Caoimhin Kelleher deputising ably in the absence of the Brazilian shot-stopper. However, Liverpool could have the Brazil international between the sticks for the Premier League game against Fulham.

England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could make his first appearance of the season against Fulham after a knee injury kept the midfielder away from the first team.

Thiago Alcantara and James Milner out of Liverpool's Fulham game

Thiago Alcantara has had some injury issues so far at Liverpool.

After arriving from Bayern Munich, Thiago Alcantara is yet to establish himself in the Liverpool first XI due to a spate of injuries.

The Spain international is unlikely to feature against Fulham, as the 29-year old has joined veteran midfielder James Milner and Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri in Liverpool's injured list.

Key Liverpool centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are out for most of the season

Liverpool centre-backs Virgil Van Dijk (left) and Joe Gomez are out for most of the season.

Key Liverpool centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez both suffered serious injuries and are out for the majority of the season.

Van Dijk suffered an ACL injury against Everton while Gomez was injured while on England national team duty.

Liverpool have not put any timeframes for the return of both players, and Jurgen Klopp has had to utilise Fabinho and youngsters Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams at the centre-back position.