Liverpool Injury Update: Thiago "not ready" for Man City clash, Oxlade-Chamberlain recovery longer than expected, and more — 6th November 2020

Ahead of the big Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday, Liverpool are still nursing a few injury concerns.

The Reds go into the clash at the Etihad Stadium five points ahead of Manchester City, having played a game more than Pep Guardiola's side.

Liverpool will be high on confidence despite their injury concerns, having won their last five games in all competitions. Their last game, a 5-0 win over Atalanta in Bergamo, was the perfect way for them to warm-up for this clash.

Thiago Alcantara "not ready' to face Manchester City

Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara is set to miss the clash against Manchester City on Sunday, with his ankle injury still not fully healed.

Klopp: Thiago is not available for Sunday. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) November 6, 2020

In his pre-match press conference on Friday, Jurgen Klopp said that Thiago would not be available for the game on Sunday. Thiago has been missing since the Merseyside Derby on October 17. Towards the end of the game, he was the subject of an awful tackle from Richarlison which saw the Brazilian sent off.

"Thiago is probably not ready to return," Klopp said.

The German also said that Liverpool would continue to monitor the Spaniard's progress on a day-to-day basis.

"There was no surgery needed but it's still an injury and with that kind of injury you have to look day to day," he said.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain recovery taking longer than expected

Liverpool's English midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has still not returned to any kind of outdoor training, after a knee injury that has kept him out since August.

Chamberlain picked up the injury during the Reds' pre-season training camp in Austria in August, and hasn't featured in any game so far this season. According to James Pearce of The Athletic, Chamberlain is still in his recovery phase, and hasn't started training yet.

"Oxlade taking longer than initially anticipated and to my knowledge hasn’t started training outside yet," Pearce said.

Fabinho set to return after international break

In what would be a relief for Klopp and Liverpool, their Brazilian midfielder Fabinho is expected to return to action after the international break, after it was revealed that his injury is not as bad as first feared.

Fabinho went down and was substituted in the first half of the UEFA Champions League clash against Midtjylland with what looked like a hamstring problem then.

However, now, The Athletic's James Pearce has confirmed that the situation is better than was first feared, and that Liverpool are confident of having him back when action resumes after the international break.

"The hope with Fabinho is that he will be okay after the international break. Not as bad as first feared," Pearce said.

Fabinho's return will be a boost for Klopp, with his ability to play at centre-back providing the Reds another option there in the absence of Virgil van Dijk.