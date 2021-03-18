Liverpool interested in RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate

According to Spanish outlet AS, Liverpool are interested in signing RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate this summer. The report has claimed any potential transfer for the Frenchman would cost Liverpool about £22M.

Liverpool have suffered severe injuries to their top defenders with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all ruled out for the season. The loss of these three centre-backs has left Liverpool very vulnerable at the back, with the Reds shipping in goals at an alarming rate towards the end of last year and earlier this year.

This prompted Jurgen Klopp to bring in Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak from Preston and Schalke respectively on deadline day in the January transfer window.

Davies was signed on a permanent deal while Kabak came in on a short-term loan until the end of the season. The latter has impressed in his few appearances for the Reds and could see Liverpool take up the £18M option to sign him permanently.

It is, however, yet to be seen if the duo are the solution to Liverpool's recently exposed defensive frailties.

Ibrahima Konaté’s game by numbers vs. Bayern Munich (11/05/19):



100% aerial duels won

8 ball recoveries

6 clearances

4 successful take-ons

4 accurate long balls

2 tackles won

0 goals conceded



Lewandowski didn’t have a single shot on target - same again Saturday? 🧨 pic.twitter.com/LwnyoOPKNq — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 11, 2019

Liverpool could therefore opt to bring in another central defender in the summer and Konate could present the perfect option as he is reported to be available for just £22M, a wise investment for a defender so young and highly-rated.

There could however be one worry for Liverpool on signing the 21-year-old in that he is rather very injury-prone. Konate has managed just 10 starts in all competitions for Leipzig this season having been sidelined on numerous occasions due to injuries.

Liverpool might not find it easy to sign Konate

FC Bayern Muenchen v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

It remains to be seen whether Leipzig will allow Konate to go for such a low price as they are expected to be looking to hold on to the young defender, especially with Dayot Upamencano on the way out of the club.

Upamencano was the subject of interest from numerous clubs in Europe before he finally decided to join Bayern Munich next season. Leipzig could therefore be reluctant to let Konate leave as well in the same summer.

The CB debate is one of the most interesting things this year. So I wanted to present some data, and dispel some myths. Maguire/Varane/Milenkovic are in a league of their own, Konate breaks the chart, while Kounde, Torres and Lindelof are very similar aerially. pic.twitter.com/wN9VKdsjRN — UnitedMuppetiers (@Muppetiers) February 22, 2021

This will not stop Liverpool from pursuing the Frenchman, however, and Merseyside should be ready to battle other top clubs in Europe for the signing of Konate as he is a man in demand. Arsenal and Manchester United are some of the clubs that Konate has been linked to this season.