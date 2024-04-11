Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher takes brutal dig at Manchester City, video goes viral 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher recently took a dig at Manchester City regarding their financial charges in the Premier League.

The Premier League charged City last year on 115 accounts of breaches of financial fair play rules over the years. The Cityzens have challenged those charges and an investigation is ongoing. If found guilty, it could have big repercussions, including big penalties, points deductions, and even potential relegation.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher recently highlighted these charges while predicting his UEFA Champions League winner for this season. On CBS Sports, he first predicted the winners of the quarter-finals.

Carragher backed Bayern Munich to beat Arsenal and Manchester City to beat Real Madrid in the first bracket. He then backed Paris Saint-Germain to get past Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to beat Borussia Dortmund in the second bracket.

The former defender then predicted that City would beat Bayern in the semi-finals and PSG would beat Atletico. When announcing his eventual winner, he said:

"And the winner is, the team with 115 charges - Manchester City!"

Manchester City played out a 3-3 draw against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of their quarter-finals clash on April 9. The second leg is set to take place at the Etihad on April 17.

Pep Guardiola reflects on Manchester City's draw against Real Madrid

In a thrilling Champions League quarter-final clash, Manchester City held Real Madrid to a 3-3 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu. Bernardo Silva gave City the lead in the second minute. But Eduardo Camavinga's shot led to Ruben Dias' own goal in the 12th minute before Rodrygo Goes made it 2-1 in the 14th minute.

The Cityzens got back via two incredible strikes from Phil Foden (66') and Josko Gvardiol (71'). Federico Valverde then equalised for Real Madrid in the 79th minute with another brilliant goal.

After the game, Pep Guardiola praised his side and also expressed confidence for the second leg, saying (via mancity.com):

“It was a really good, entertaining game. Two teams that want to attack - in different ways but they want to attack. Fantastic goals - all three [of ours] and Valverde’s as well.

“What I love is the way we played the second half when we were 2-1 down. We controlled the game really well."

He added:

“It’s Madrid. You can be 3-2 and the game is over - here it is never over.

“One week until our next game in Manchester - it will be sold out and they will help us score one goal. We will do the rest. And the team who is best will reach the semi-finals.”

Manchester City will face Luton Town at home in the Premier League on April 13 before the second leg. Real Madrid, meanwhile, will face Mallorca away in La Liga.

