"He could fit in with what we want" - John Barnes claims Chelsea star would seamlessly fit into Liverpool’s style of play

Liverpool legend John Barnes has claimed that Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount would seamlessly fit into the Reds' style of play. With contract negotiations between Chelsea and Mount hitting a standstill, the player's future at the club is uncertain.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly interested in the Cobham academy graduate, and Barnes has added his voice to the discussion.

Barnes sees Mount's profile as a perfect match for Liverpool's style of play, saying that he attacks, defends, is dynamic and direct, and can go up and down the pitch.

He said via UK Metro:

“I think Mason Mount would fit in with what we want. If you look at his strength as a midfield player – he attacks, he defends, he’s dynamic, he’s direct, he gets up and down. This is the profile of a Liverpool player, maybe not a Man City player. He could fit in with what we want.”

However, Barnes also acknowledged that it would be difficult to lure the midfielder away from Chelsea, as the Blues rate him highly. He added:

“I’d be surprised if that happens because Chelsea rate him highly. Contract negotiations are always difficult. I would welcome that signing if he were to come to Liverpool.”

Talks between Chelsea and Mount have stalled in recent weeks, and if the club disagrees on an extension, they will reluctantly listen to offers this summer. Mount has 33 goals and 37 assists in 192 appearances for the Blues and could be a good fit for Liverpool if the deal comes to fruition.

Mount's versatility as a midfielder could be a valuable asset to Klopp's side, as Liverpool have struggled with injuries in that area of the pitch this season. Barnes sees Mount as the type of player who could thrive in Liverpool's style, saying that his attacking and defensive skills make him the perfect fit for the Reds.

However, with Chelsea reluctant to let the player go, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can secure his signature.

Inter Milan to replace Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku with Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Roma also in race for the Brazilian forward

Liverpool's Brazilian forward, Roberto Firmino, is set to leave the club at the end of the season on a free transfer. Although Firmino has decided not to negotiate with other clubs until he has played his last game for the Reds, Inter Milan, and Roma are already planning to sign him, according to Teamtalk.

Inter Milan are reportedly ready to move for Firmino, as they identify him as a bargain replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who is unlikely to stay beyond his loan spell from Chelsea.

They have admired Firmino for a while and could try to lure him to Italy. Roma are also showing interest in Firmino and have been in contact with his representatives already.

