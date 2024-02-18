Liverpool legend John Barnes not convinced by Arsenal's title credentials, names 2 other clubs as his favorites for the PL

Liverpool icon John Barnes has said that he isn't entirely convinced by Arsenal's Premier League title credentials this season. The former England winger has also insisted that he considers Manchester City as the favorites with Jurgen Klopp's side being the closest challenger.

Barnes pointed out that Arsenal were in a better position last season compared to where they are now when they allowed their advantage to slip away. The former Liverpool attacker claimed that the Gunners' title challenge will eventually fade away just like Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

Barnes said on Premier League Productions, as quoted by The Mirror:

"City are the favourites, I make Liverpool the second favourites. Arsenal were in a better position last year, but I’ve said since the Premier League started: March, April is when you really start to look at who the runners and riders are, because you have teams like Aston Villa and Tottenham who [looked like contenders] six weeks ago."

He added:

"When you’re coming into the end of February/March, it’s all about can you just get a result, and Man City are all conquering, all dominant in that respect. Liverpool for me are the closest challengers because there are certain games where Liverpool have’t played well but have got a result."

Barnes also insisted that Mikel Arteta's side might struggle to keep up with the pressure of the title race whereas Liverpool and Manchester City are used to such situations. He added:

"Arsenal have to play well to win and if they don’t play well they may not win, and that is why as much as they’re doing well now I still think it’s between Man City and Liverpool. Liverpool winning today is going to put the pressure on.

"Man City will handle that pressure. City won’t get nervous that Liverpool are getting away from them because they are such an incredible team. Liverpool playing first will affect Arsenal but not Man City."

Liverpool are currently leading the table with 57 points in 25 games with Arsenal sitting second trailing by just two points. Manchester City are four points behind but have a game in hand.

Ian Wright heaps praise on Arsenal star after Burnley win

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has hailed Bukayo Saka for his wonderful performance in their 5-0 Premier League demolition of Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday (February 17). Saka scored twice for the Gunners while Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard, and Kai Havertz also found the back of the net.

During the game, Wright hailed Bukayo Saka for his composure while slotting the ball in from the spot in the 41st minute. The former Gunners striker tweeted:

"Clinical! Second was needed to show the dominance. Saka world class."

Saka has been exceptional for Mikel Arteta's side this season and has been the difference-maker on almost a weekly basis. The 22-year-old has scored 15 goals and provided 13 assists in 32 appearances across competitions.

The north London side will next face Porto FC away in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash on Wednesday, February 21.