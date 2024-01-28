Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler wants The Kop to be renamed for Jurgen Klopp's final home game at Anfield

Former Liverpool forward Robbie Fowler has suggested that Anfield's iconic Kop stand should be renamed for Jurgen Klopp's last game at the stadium. This comes after the German tactician announced that he would be leaving the club at the end of the ongoing season.

Fowler wrote in The Mirror:

"Jurgen Klopp will be remembered as Liverpool’s greatest ever manager - and I am calling on the club to rename the most famous stand in football ‘The Klopp’ for his final game at Anfield," Fowler wrote in The Mirror.

"He has won every trophy possible in the eight years since he arrived at a club that had been treading water for so long. But not only has he brought success to Merseyside, he has also restored a Scouse sense of pride and passion," he added.

"I hope Liverpool honour Jurgen properly before he departs at the end of the season - and rebranding The Kop in his honour for his final home game would be perfect."

The German joined the Reds in October 2015, replacing Brendan Rodgers. After finishing eighth in his first Premier League season, he gradually established the Merseysiders as a force both in England and in Europe.

They have won one Premier League and one Champions League during his tenure. They look well-poised to add to their silverware this season, finding themselves top of the league and in the knockouts of the Europa League.

The Reds also have reached the finals of the Carabao Cup, with a date against Chelsea scheduled for February 25 at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool also find themselves in the fifth round of the FA Cup following a dominant 5-2 win over Norwich City.

Liverpool among Premier League teams in the running for Bayern Munich star: Reports

Kimmich could be on the move from Bayern.

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich could be available in the summer, with Liverpool and Manchester City among teams interested. According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, the German giants could look to offload the 28-year-old.

Kimmich could be available for €50 million in the next summer window should he decide not to sign an extension. His current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

The German is a versatile player, with the ability to play in midfield or as a right-back. However, manager Thomas Tuchel has made it clear that he wants a different profile of player in that position, evident by the Bavarians targeting Fulham's Joao Palhinha and signing Eric Dier.

Liverpool invested heavily in their midfield this season, signing Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch. However, the addition of Kimmich could prove to be vital as the Reds will look to navigate life under a new manager following Klopp's imminent exit.