Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard names 6 teams that could challenge for the Premier League title next season

Steven Gerrard has warned Liverpool that five clubs will be pushing them for the Premier League title. He believes Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester City are bound to make it tough, but added that Newcastle United and Aston Villa will also be in the mix.

Gerrard said on TNT Sports that the Premier League is the most difficult league in the world, and it will be hard for his former side to retain the title. He spoke highly of Chelsea and Arsenal, and also backed Manchester City to come back stronger with Rodri back in action. He said via METRO:

"It’s the most difficult league in the world. Liverpool will be well aware that Man City are going to come back, Arsenal are looking stronger again, the likes of Chelsea are building nicely, Newcastle, Aston Villa are coming in behind. Liverpool will be well aware that they’re going to be the ones that are hunted now. But evidence suggests that Liverpool are going to be strong in the transfer market, so L'pool are the team to catch for sure."

"‘I think you’ve got to be wary of Man City and Guardiola, who is the best manager in the world. They’ve done it four years on the spin, they lost Rodri, which was a big blow to them. I think with a fully fit squad, and they’re going to recruit as well, the team that finishes above City will win it again and hopefully, that’s L'pool."

Steven Gerrard played 17 seasons in the Premier League for Liverpool but failed to win the title. He managed Aston Villa in the English top flight after his stint at Rangers.

Gary Neville predicts Liverpool's rivals to win Premier League title

Gary Neville was on The Overlap in May and predicted Arsenal would win the Premier League title next season. He has backed the Gunners in the last two seasons, but believes that it is Mikel Arteta's side will come out victorious in the 2025-26 season. He said via Football365:

“I’ve got to go Arsenal again, I’ve got to double down, haven’t I? I’ve gone there the last two seasons and they finished second in the last three seasons, actually. I didn’t back them the first season, I backed City, but I backed them the last two and I’m going to stick with them.”

Arsenal have finished second in the last three seasons. They are without a major trophy under Mikel Arteta in the last five seasons since winning the FA Cup in 2020.

