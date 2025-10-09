Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard names the two best English midfielders in world football right now

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard had no hesitation in naming Arsenal's Declan Rice and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham as the two best English midfielders in world football at the moment.

The 2005 UEFA Champions League winner believes that Rice has taken his game to the next level at Arsenal. He also said that going up against Bellingham would be an interesting proposition. Speaking to the Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel, Steven Gerrard said:

"I think Declan Rice is a really, really good midfielder. I like an awful lot about him, I like the kid, I like his mentality, I like he’s gone to the next level at Arsenal, he’s adding different things to his game, I think he would be a really tough, strong opponent, a good challenge.

"Jude Bellingham, if he was in the Premier League, I’d love to go toe-to-toe with him, I think that would be interesting. They’re the two best at the moment I’d say, from an English point of view."

Declan Rice has been in stunning form for Arsenal this season and is one of the most complete midfielders in the Premier League. Jude Bellingham, on the other hand, has struggled a bit with fitness and form recently and was left out of Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the current international break.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard names Barcelona midfield trio as his most challenging opponents

Speaking on the same podcast, the former Liverpool captain named the Barcelona trio of Xavi, Andres Iniesta, and Sergio Busquets as his most challenging opponents:

"There’s certain midfielders I didn’t enjoy playing against, the Barcelona-type midfielder. When they’re collectively together, when it’s my style and you really want to leave a stamp on someone, them together were really difficult to play against, Xavi, [Sergio] Busquets and [Andres] Iniesta, what a blend of a midfield. I look at Pedri now and these type of players, they were the most difficult challenge for me."

Recognized as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation, Liverpool hero Steven Gerrard also said that he might have struggled to have the same impact in modern football because of how much it had changed:

"I’m not sure I could be respected as well as I got respected during my career now in today’s game. I think it’s changed, it’s more a technical game, more tactical. The rules of the game have moved and evolved. Tackling, leaving a stamp, physicality, it’s a more friendlier atmosphere, it’s a more safer game. I like football the generation before, that’s me, but that’s the generation I played in. It’s a little bit more technical now, you can get booked and go off a football pitch for nothing.

"That’s what would concern me now – could I be the Steven Gerrard that played in our generation? Could be that now? I’m not sure. I’d have to adapt. I think it would take a lot away from my style."

