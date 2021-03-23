Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey linked with shock move to Liverpool - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey. The Reds are in the market for a midfielder this summer as they brace themselves for the exit of Georginio Wijnaldum, whose contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool will face competition from West Ham and Arsenal. Aaron Ramsey has failed to settle at Juventus since making the move to the club in the summer of 2019 on a free transfer.

Aaron Ramsey joined Juventus after the expiry of his contract with Arsenal. The Welsh midfielder won the Serie A title in his first season with the club but has fallen down the pecking order under new Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo this season.

Aaron Ramsey has started just 12 of Juventus' 27 games in Serie A this season. Andrea Pirlo has preferred to play Arthur, Weston McKennie and Rodrigo Bentancur ahead of the 30-year-old this season.

The Welsh midfielder has been linked with a return to Arsenal in recent transfer windows, where he remains a firm fan favorite. The Gunners are desperate to sign a goal-scoring midfielder and could explore the option of bringing their former player back to the club.

West Ham, on the other hand, are a club on the rise under David Moyes this season. The Hammers are currently in fifth place in the Premier League and are eyeing a spot in the Champions League places come the end of the season.

Much of West Ham's recent success is down to the performances of Manchester United loanee Jesse Lingard. The English midfielder will, however, return to Manchester United at the end of the season, which could force West Ham to enter the market for a new midfielder.

Liverpool are currently bracing themselves for the exit of Georginio Wijnaldum. The Dutch midfielder is yet to sign a new deal with the club and is being linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer. Reports suggest Jurgen Klopp will look to sign Aaron Ramsey as Wijnaldum's replacement.

NEW:



Liverpool are interested in bringing Aaron Ramsey back to the Premier League this summer. [Calciomercato] pic.twitter.com/XJi1Zuf0Ku — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) March 22, 2021

Liverpool could look to sign Aaron Ramsey in a cut-price deal and spend big on a centre-back or forward

Advertisement

Juventus' Aaron Ramsay has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool

Liverpool are likely to undergo a squad revamp in the summer. The Reds have put forth a poor defence of their Premier League title this season, and look a shadow of the team they were last year.

Aaron Ramsey is proving to be Juventus' WORST signing in five years | @AlviseCagnazzo https://t.co/U2fHKm3AuM — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) December 8, 2020

Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to sign a new forward, midfielder and centre-back in the summer. The German could land Aaron Ramsey for a cheap price from Juventus, and use the remaining budget to spend big on a forward and a centre-back. Ramsey is said to be available for as little as €12 million.