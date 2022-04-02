Liverpool make first move for Spain playmaker – Reports

According to Golsmedia, Liverpool have made firm contact with Valencia’s Carlos Soler and are looking to sign him in the summer window.

Carlos Soler has 10 goals and five assists in 28 appearances across all competitions for Valencia this season. The 25-year old has been an instrumental part of Valencia’s success in recent years and has a contract that runs till the summer of 2023. Valencia earlier valued the midfielder at £36 million back in 2020.

However, with the player set to enter the final 12 months of his contract at the end of the campaign, Valencia are expected to settle for a comprehensively lesser fee. Liverpool were reportedly interested last summer as well and have reignited their interest recently.

Express Sport @DExpress_Sport Liverpool 'eye Valencia star Carlos Soler' as Jurgen Klopp plots next surprise transfer express.co.uk/sport/football… Liverpool 'eye Valencia star Carlos Soler' as Jurgen Klopp plots next surprise transfer express.co.uk/sport/football…

The club have made firm contact with the player’s entourage and are expected to try and negotiate a summer deal. Carlos Soler reportedly has a £140 million release clause in his contract but the Spanish club is expected to agree a deal that is even lesser than the £36 million they asked for earlier.

Liverpool set to bolster midfield with the signing of Valencia star?

Liverpool obviously have a strong squad with plenty of depth and a plethora of young stars who are only going to get better with time. Still, their midfield has looked thin at times, with Naby Keita still not doing justice to his hefty price tag. Age is catching up to James Milner while the likes of Thiago and Jordan Henderson have had injury troubles this campaign.

In such a scenario, signing a player in the mold of Carlos Soler for a bargain price seems to be a potential masterstroke. Soler is defensively resolute, has the ability to drive with the ball and can also chip in with goals. He is versatile enough to play as a defender and can be used across midfield positions.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Juventus and Liverpool are closely monitoring the situation of Carlos Soler in Valencia.

#ForzaJuve #LFC #ValenciaFC 🦇 Juventus and Liverpool are closely monitoring the situation of Carlos Soler in Valencia. 🔝 Juventus and Liverpool are closely monitoring the situation of Carlos Soler in Valencia. #ForzaJuve #LFC #ValenciaFC 🦇 https://t.co/ZztJCmqhTK

Jurgen Klopp in particular can be expected to take an immediate liking to the player if the Reds are able to sign him. Ferran Torres, who earlier played alongside Soler at Valencia, claimed that he is the “complete player.” Klopp has made it a habit to sign world-class players for bargain prices, and Soler is another who can potentially be added to that list.

