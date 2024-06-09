Liverpool reportedly made a last-ditch attempt to sign Monza goalkeeper Michele di Gregorio from under the noses of Italian giants Juventus, where the 26-year-old is believed to be headed. According to Tuttosport, the Reds even offered a more lucrative package but were shut down by the player and club in favor of a move to I Bianconeri.

A graduate of the Inter Milan academy, Di Gregorio initially joined Monza on loan in Serie B from 2020 to 2022. He helped his side win promotion to the top flight in the 2021-22 campaign with 15 clean sheets in 37 games.

Upon Di Gregorio's return, Inter chose to sign Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana over making him the starter. Monza took advantage of the situation and signed him in July 2022 for €4.15 million.

He impressed in his first permanent season at the club with 10 shutouts in 37 Serie A appearances. In 2023-24, however, he turned himself into one of the best goalkeepers in Italy.

He made a league-high 122 saves, conceded just 35 goals, kept 14 clean sheets in 33 appearances, and was crowned the Best Goalkeeper in Serie A. After his incredible campaign, top European sides like Liverpool and Juventus expressed their interest in his services.

With Wojciech Szczesny reportedly set to depart Juventus at the end of the season, they approached Monza to sign Di Gregorio. They have supposedly made great headway in terms of negotiations, with a deal now believed to be imminent.

Liverpool reportedly made a last-gasp attempt to hijack the move, offering him higher wages and offering Monza a bigger transfer offer than Juventus. However, Di Gregorio was intent on joining the record Italian champions and Monza CEO Adriano Galliani did not want to break his promise to Juve CEO Cristiano Giuntoli.

Liverpool's goalkeeper situation for the upcoming season is not promising

Liverpool will have a goalkeeping conundrum to solve as they embark on a new era in their history under Dutch manager Arne Slot. While their number one choice is expected to be Brazilian superstar Alisson, they will likely lose a lot of depth in the summer.

Third-choice keeper Adrian is already leaving upon the expiration of his contract on June 30, 2024. Second-choice Caoimhin Kelleher stepped up admirably in Alisson's absence due to a hamstring injury but is said to be discontent with his role in the squad.

The Irishman is said to be looking for a permanent first-team role and is said to be the subject of interest from sides like Brentford and Celtic. A move to Glasgow Park seems the likely option, with their first-choice keeper, former Manchester City man Joe Hart, set to retire from football.

Youngsters Vitezslav Jaros, Marcelo Pitaluga, and Jakub Ojrzynski have enjoyed decent spells on loan, but none of them look ready to become full-time members of the senior squad. Slot and managing director Michael Edwards will have their task cut out to find suitable goalkeeping options in the upcoming transfer window.