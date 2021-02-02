Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Ozan Kabak

Liverpool ended the winter transfer window with an extremely busy deadline day that saw them sign two players - Ben Davies from Preston North End and Ozan Kabak from Schalke 04.

While the former was signed on a permanent five-year contract, the latter is currently on a loan deal until the end of the season (subject to international clearance), with an option to buy in the summer.

It’s official! 😎@ozankabak4 joins us on loan from @s04 until the end of the season 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 1, 2021

Both signings were made in light of Liverpool's struggles with injury and the lack of defensive reinforcements within the club.

Ozan Kabak was given a glowing review by his former manager at Schalke 04, David Wagner, who also happens to be a close friend of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking about Wagner's opinion of the Turkish youngster, Klopp told Liverpool's club website:

“Yes, Dave was already very, very positive about him. He came very young to Germany and everybody was clear he was a massive talent.

“He is only 20 now. He plays in his second club [in Germany]; he is at Schalke and unfortunately they are in a bad position in the moment. For him, I think it’s a really good moment to make the move because, like each player in the world, you need a stable team around you and that’s what we can deliver."

The former Borussia Dortmund boss added:

“We deliver a stable team and you can play your position, you don’t have to be 20 with pretty much everything on the pitch and not allowed to make mistakes anymore. He’s really a big, big talent and we are really looking forward to working with him.”

Liverpool's new defender Ozan Kabak is living the dream 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QwQAcVz66r — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 1, 2021

Jurgen Klopp further praised the 20-year-old and acknowledged his desire to learn as much as possible on the biggest stage.

He also claimed that David Wagner believes Kabak has the potential to captain a team one day:

“Dave always said he will be a future captain of a team. He is a proper personality. When you go abroad in that young age, to another country and play for other clubs, he could have played in Turkey in each club he wants. Goes then to Stuttgart, goes then to Schalke. He could have gone anywhere but he wanted to make football steps and we are a proper football step for him. He wants to learn but he can deliver already.”

Liverpool will hope to make amends in the second half of the season

Liverpool will have a challenge on their hands in the second half of the season

Liverpool have had their fair share of troubles this season, especially following the injury and subsequent unavailability of their key centre-back, Virgil van Dijk.

As a result of all their injury concerns, Liverpool currently find themselves in 3rd place on the Premier League table - 4 points adrift of league leaders Manchester City, who have played one lesser match.

With defensive reinforcements now acquired, manager Jurgen Klopp will hope his Liverpool side can put in spirited performances throughout the second half of the season as they try to defend their Premier League title.