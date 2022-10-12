Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on 6 stars ahead of UCL clash against Rangers 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently provided an injury update on six players ahead of his team's UEFA Champions League clash against Rangers on October 13.

Speaking of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who had to be withdrawn during the Reds' 3-2 defeat against Arsenal on October 9, he said (via Liverpool Echo):

"Always difficult to say. Shorter than a month.Two weeks I've heard but we'll have to see. That's the information I have got. I thought it would be longer after the game. I take the two weeks."

Speaking of Andrew Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Curtis Jones, the German said:

"Robbo is in the squad for tomorrow. Curtis, Naby, Ox not. It's good Robbo is back but not that he'll be in the team."

Klopp also said that Colombian winger Luis Diaz is expected to be out for six to eight weeks due to his fitness issues. Here's what he added:

"I thought we were hopefully a little bit lucky with Trent because ankle didn't look good. Lucho (Diaz), it's six to eight or whatever. He looks a quick healer but we have to be careful. Could have been worse. Joel felt a little bit and scan and is out as well."

Liverpool are set to take on Rangers in the Champions League next before hosting Manchester City in the Premier League on October 16.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp previews clash against Rangers

Liverpool currently have six points on the board from their opening three UEFA Champions League games of the season. They currently sit in second spot in their group, three points behind Napoli.

While previewing the Reds' upcoming clash against Rangers, Klopp said:

"What did we miss in this specific Arsenal game? Just the refs right decisions to be honest. Now we lost the game and 3 players, that's the opposite of what should have happened. We'll keep fighting. We fought hard vs Arsenal and we'll do it again because it's Rangers."

He further added:

"I have to remind the team it will be different this week to last, because they are human beings. n Champions League always this middle game, and we've had the situation where the away game is more difficult to the home game."

Talking about their opponent's approach to the game, he said:

"We weren't sure if Rangers would go four or five at back, they could have started different striker. I thought Rangers went for it last week and will tomorrow. How often do we mention power of Anfield? I'm sure Rangers have the same here. It's a lot about momentum."

The Reds beat Rangers 2-0 at Anfield in the reverse fixture last week.

