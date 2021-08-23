Liverpool and Manchester United set to battle it out for French star-Reports

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga before the close of the summer transfer window on August 31.

The Frenchman has just one year remaining on his current deal with the Ligue 1, and is rumored to be keen to join one of Europe's top clubs this summer.

According to 90min, Liverpool and Manchester United will join Chelsea, PSG, and Real Madrid in the race to sign the teenage sensation. Real Madrid were in pole position to sign Camavinga last summer, but the youngster decided to stay at Rennes and continue his development.

Manchester United have signed an attacker and a defender this summer in the form of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane respectively. The Red Devils are believed to be eager to sign a defensive midfielder.

Nemanja Matic's poor performance in Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Southampton at the St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday reiterated the club's need to sign a top quality defensive midfielder.

Manchester United are believed to be lining up a move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, but view Eduardo Camavinga as an alternative to the Portuguese international.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are yet to sign a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum this summer. The Dutchman left the club after the expiration of his contract last season to join PSG on a free transfer.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eager to sign a box-to-box midfielder, and believes Eduardo Camavinga could be the perfect replacement for Wijnaldum.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Rennes are seeking just £30 million for Camavinga due to the 18-year-old's current contract situation.

🇫🇷 There is a chance that Eduardo Camavinga could leave Stade Rennais this summer.



💰 Manchester United and PSG have been interested in signing the French midfielder.



Manchester United and Liverpool need to strengthen their midfield if they are to close the gap to Manchester City this season

Despite strengthening their attack and defense, Manchester United are unlikely to reach Manchester City's level unless they sign a defensive midfielder this summer. Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Fred have been unable to produce the goods for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a consistent basis over the last couple of years.

Jonathan Barnett is looking to push Eduardo Camavinga to Manchester United, but the player's position remains unclear, Camavinga still wants PSG but that's becoming more complicated, according to @mohamedbouhafsi. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 6, 2021

Liverpool have enjoyed a strong start to the season. The Merseyside club, however, lack strength in depth in midfield and are therefore likely to target the signing of a midfielder like Eduardo Camavinga before the end of the transfer window.

