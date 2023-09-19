Liverpool midfielder becomes second-fastest footballer in Premier League history during win against Wolves - Reports

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has reportedly become the second-fastest footballer in Premier League history, clocking a top speed of 36.76 kmph.

The Reds faced Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux in the Premier League on Saturday, September 16.

They went a goal behind after seven minutes, with Hwang Hee-chan scoring for the hosts. Liverpool, though, bounced back in the second half, with goals from Cody Gakpo (55') and Andy Robertson (85') and an own goal from Hugo Bueno (91').

Szoboszlai played the entire 90 minutes, making two tackles and two clearances, winning five of his 10 duels and completing 82 of his 99 passes (83%).

As per coach and scientist Simon Brundish, the Hungarian midfielder also recorded a top speed of 36.67 kmph. This was the second-fastest top speed in Premier League history, behind Kyle Walker's 37.3 kmph.

Szoboszlai, 22, has been excellent for Liverpool after they triggered his release clause worth €70 million to sign him from RB Leipzig in the summer. He has played every minute of their five games this season and has also scored a goal.

The Merseysiders have had a near-perfect start to the season with four wins and one draw after five games. They're third in the Premier League, two points behind leaders Manchester City (15).

Dominik Szoboszlai explains what led to Liverpool's comeback against Wolves

The Reds have come back from 1-0 down to win in three of their five games this season. They conceded in the third minute at Bournemouth but won 3-1. They also went 1-0 down at Newcastle United but emerged 2-1 victors.

The trend continued against Wolves, as Liverpool found themselves trailing after seven minutes but won 3-1. Dominik Szoboszlai explained what manager Jurgen Klopp told them at half-time at the Molineux to trigger the comeback, telling Liverpoolfc.com:

“We didn’t give up. At half-time, the manager talked to us about the passion and what we needed in the second half, the work and what we needed to put into the game. I think we switched the formation, and, then, everybody did their job, and we turned the game.”

He added:

“I think everyone would be even happier if we were not 1-0 down! But if we like to win like this, then let’s continue, but let’s win at the end of the day, always.”

Jurgen Klopp's side next travel to face LASK in the UEFA Europa League group stage on Thursday (September 21).