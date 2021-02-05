Liverpool midfielder Fabinho gives update on his injury return 

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has stated that he is unsure over when he would return from injury.

The Brazil international pulled up with a muscle problem in the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United and has missed the Reds' three games since then.

Speaking to Liverpool's official matchday program, the 27-year-old said:

“I had a slight discomfort in training so we decided that I shouldn't play against Tottenham or West Ham.

“I started undergoing my recovery straightaway and I'm feeling a lot better than I was at the start of last week and hopefully I'll have the opportunity to come back for these games we have coming up.

He added:

“We're not exactly sure how long I will be out but I'm working hard to be back playing as soon as possible.”

Fabinho has been integral to Liverpool's success since arriving at the club from Monaco in the summer of 2018.

After an initial period of adaptation that saw many question his abilities, the midfielder has gone on to silence his critics with a string of fine displays.

His innate ability to read matches and excellent interceptions helps solidify Liverpool's base. This consequently allows his more attack-minded teammates to wreak havoc going forward.

However, he has been forced to play out of position for most of the season, owing to the defensive crisis in the club.

Fabinho has been deployed at the heart of defence on several occasions but still discharged his duties with minimum fuss.

Liverpool's disproportionate injury crisis and the impact on the title defence

Jurgen Klopp has had several injury concerns this season

The congested nature of the current campaign has taken a toll on all Premier League sides, with muscle injuries going up by 40%.

However, Liverpool have unarguably been the hardest-hit club, with no fewer than 12 key first-team players having suffered varying degrees of injuries at one point or another.

The most serious ones have come in defence. The club currently have their first-choice centre-back options ruled out with long-term injuries, while Joel Matip's fitness record throughout his Liverpool career has been poor.

Having persevered against all odds from November through December to go top of the table, things have begun to unravel for Liverpool in recent weeks.

A run of five games without a win in the league saw them plummet down the table. Having just gotten back to winning ways with consecutive victories, another loss at Anfield has put a spanner in the wheels.

Up next for Liverpool is a mouth-watering clash with a rampant Manchester City on Sunday. The Cityzens have been in fine form lately and are the favourites heading into the tie.

A failure to get a victory on home turf for the third consecutive game could all but end Liverpool's hopes of successfully defending their Premier League crown.