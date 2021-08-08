Liverpool midfielder Fabinho sends statement of intent to Manchester City and Manchester United

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has stated that he is unfazed by the marquee transfer activities going on at Manchester City and Manchester United.

The Manchester giants have splashed the cash this summer, with defending champions Manchester City breaking the British transfer record to sign Jack Grealish.

Manchester United has also augmented their squad with the marquee arrivals of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, while Chelsea is poised to bring back Romelu Lukaku.

However, Fabinho is not distracted by the goings-on at Liverpool's title rivals and maintained that the Reds are strong enough to challenge for the biggest titles.

"This Liverpool squad has already won the Premier League, the Champions League, some important trophies. We have already shown what we are capable of," Fabinho said.

"We don’t pay attention to the other teams. City are the Premier League champions and Chelsea the Champions League champions, and the English teams are always strong and will always fight for trophies. This year won’t be different.

"We will be strong and they will be strong as well. Hopefully we will be a bit stronger.

“We don’t pay too much attention to the other teams, we just focus on us and working hard to be in the best way as possible," he added.

He also addressed Goergino Wijnaldum's departure from Liverpool, with the Netherlands international joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer earlier in the summer.

"I'm not worried about it. Our squad has already shown we have good players to replace him," Fabinho said. “I think the midfield is the part of the team where we have more players. We have Hendo (Jordan Henderson), me, Thiago (Alcantara), Curtis (Jones), Millie (James Milner), Naby Keita; a lot of players who can play in this position."

Can Liverpool reclaim pole position in the Premier League this season?

Liverpool imploded last season

Liverpool sauntered their way to a maiden Premier League trophy in 2020, and the emphatic nature of their title charge had many tipping them as favorites to retain their crown.

A bright start to the last campaign saw them in pole position by Christmas, but a spectacular implosion at the turn of the year had Jurgen Klopp's side scrambling for a top-four finish.

The depletion of the club's defense due to several long-term injuries undoubtedly played a part, and fans of the Merseyside club will be pleased with the return to full fitness of key defenders.

However, the club's lack of transfer activity is a cause for concern, especially in light of the beehive of activity taking place at their rivals.

The upcoming season is gearing up to be one of the most keenly contested in recent memory. Liverpool will have to perform at an optimum throughout the campaign if they are to have a chance of reclaiming league glory.

