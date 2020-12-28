Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum urges club to offer him time over new deal - Reports 

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has requested the club to grant him more time to ponder over his immediate future.

As per reports from transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Wijnaldum, who is yet to accept Liverpool's contract offer, wants to reflect before making a decision on his future.

Wijnaldum is also not planning on negotiating with other clubs until there is a complete discussion with Liverpool. According to Romano, the Dutchman will communicate with the Reds hierarchy before holding talks with potential suitors.

Wijnaldum's contract at Liverpool expires at the end of this season. There has been no indication about the player's next step with just under six months left on his contract.

Liverpool made a new contract offer to Wijnaldum few weeks ago. The proposal has not been accepted yet.



Gini wants to reflect. And to pay rispect to the club, he will give priority and communicate his decision to #LFC before negotiating with other clubs as a free agent. 🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2020

Liverpool have already readied a contract for Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum during Liverpool's disappointing 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion.

The 30-year-old joined Liverpool from Newcastle United in 2016 and has played in a number of different positions under Jurgen Klopp.

Wijnaldum is perhaps, one of the most underrated midfielders in the league, owing to his accuracy, decision-making and overall awareness. He has featured over 30 times in each of his seasons at Liverpool, underlining the sheer importance of his authoritative style in midfield.

With age not on his side, Wijnaldum may have to make think about switching clubs at the end of this season. There are rumors that his former national team manager Ronald Koeman wants to lure the Liverpool player to Barcelona.

Liverpool are said to have already tabled a contract for Wijnaldum. However, the wages on offer might prove to be a block for the Netherlands international. Klopp clearly admitted that he wishes Wijnaldum extends his stay at Anfield. The Liverpool boss had said the following in November:

"I cannot really say a lot about that. I would be happy if he would stay here – that's maybe the only thing. But sitting here, I'm pretty happy with Gini. You see [that] when you look at most of the line-ups!"

We go again Wednesday ✊



Next up, @NUFC 🔴⚫️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 28, 2020

For now, Wijnaldum and Liverpool will prepare for their trip to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday. The Reds will be eager to pick up a win after they were denied three points against West Brom on Sunday.

