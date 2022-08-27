Liverpool new boy Darwin Nunez narrowly behind PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe as UEFA release list of 5 fastest players 

Liverpool's new signing Darwin Nunez is reportedly behind Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe in the list of the five fastest players in last season's UEFA Champions League season.

According to the UEFA Technical Report for the 2021/22 season (p. 35/53), Mbappe was the fastest player in last season's edition of the Champions League. He recorded a speed of 36.7 km/h against Real Madrid in the second leg of the round-of-16 match between the two teams.

Mbappe scored in that encounter, but a second-half hat-trick from Karim Benzema meant that the match finished 3-1. Madrid went through on aggregate despite losing the first leg 1-0 at the Parc des Princes.

More surprisingly, Nunez features just behind the Frenchman in the list, recording a speed of 36.5 km/h while playing for SL Benfica. The 1.87m-tall striker is known for his finishing ability inside the box, but not many would have taken him for a speedster as well.

The Uruguay international joined the Reds earlier this summer in a deal that could reach a club-record €100 million if all add-ons are met. Rafa Silva, Nunez's former teammate, features in the third spot with a top speed of 36.4 km/h.

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies (36.3 km/h) and Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde (36.2 km/h) complete the list. Like Nunez, Mbappe too could have left his club this summer, with heavy interest in the France international from Real Madrid.

However, he decided to stay put and turned down a move to Los Blancos at the 11th hour by extending his contract at PSG until 2025.

Kylian Mbappe continues his goal-scoring exploits for PSG this season

Kylian Mbappe is nothing short of a goal-machine for PSG. The 23-year-old striker has already contributed 175 goals and 88 assists in 2019 matches for the Ligue 1 giants during his stay in Paris.

He ended the 2020/21 campaign with 27 league goals in 31 games and followed it up by scoring 28 times for his team in 35 league outings last season. Mbappe has continued that goal-scoring under new manager Christophe Galtier as well.

The former AS Monaco striker has four goals in PSG's opening two Ligue 1 games this season. He was ruled out due to injury in the season-opener against Clermont Foot, which his team won 5-0.

He returned to the starting XI against Montpellier and scored in Les Parisiens' 5-2 win, before netting a hat-trick in a 7-1 rout of Lille. The game against Les Dogues saw Mbappe score the fastest goal in Ligue 1 history when he scored just eight seconds after kick-off.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar