Liverpool News Roundup: Reds monitoring Premier League midfielder, former striker explains why he left Chelsea for Anfield, and more - 19 September 2021

After securing a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace, Liverpool are looking to continue their impressive form in the cup competitions. The Reds have some important fixtures on the horizon in the next fortnight or so.

Liverpool will take on Norwich City in the third round of the EFL cup on Tuesday (September 21) night before returning to league action against Brentford. Jurgen Klopp's side will then travel to Porto for Matchday 2 of the Champions League.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of September 19, 2021.

Liverpool will make a summer move for Yves Bissouma

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Yves Bissouma and could make a move for him in the summer of 2022 as per Fichajes.

Bissouma was linked with a move to Anfield in the recent summer transfer window, but the Reds decided not to sign him. Despite losing Gini Wijnaldum, Liverpool did not sign a midfielder and gave Harvey Elliot a chance.

With The Reds’ midfielders not getting any younger, Bissouma is being seen as the ideal long-term addition next summer.

The midfielder has started the season well, as Brighton are flying high and are in the top half of the table.

On loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams suffers racial abuse

Swansea City have condemned the racial abuse directed towards on loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams during their game against Luton Town.

Williams made his second appearance for the Welsh side as they came back from three goals down to draw the game 3-3 away from home.

Football For All @FootballlForAll 🚨⚽️ | NEW: Swansea City’s Rhys Williams recieved racial abuse from Luton Town supporters who are now being investigated by Bedfordshire Police 🚨⚽️ | NEW: Swansea City’s Rhys Williams recieved racial abuse from Luton Town supporters who are now being investigated by Bedfordshire Police

The entertaining game, however, was marred by the abuse directed towards Williams by one of the home supporters. Swansea later released a statement that later that read:

“Towards the end of today’s Championship fixture against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, an allegation of racial abuse was made over comments made towards Swansea City’s Rhys Williams from a home spectator.”

“An official report was filed with the match official, Tony Harrington, and Bedfordshire Police at full-time. Swansea City condemns racism and abuse of all kinds because it has no place within football or any walk of life.”

Solanke says he does not regret Liverpool move

Dominic Solanke has revealed he does not regret leaving Chelsea to join Liverpool despite failing to impress at Anfield.

The English striker made the switch from Chelsea to Liverpool after running down his contract at Stamford Bridge.

However, the forward made just 27 appearances for Liverpool before he was sold to Bournemouth.

Solanke explained that the allure of playing at a club that promoted younger players was hard to turn down:

“I just felt at the time it was somewhere they did give opportunities to young players. Liverpool were rebuilding and had a fresh squad.”

“I spoke with the coach (Jurgen Klopp) before I joined. (He told me) that I’d be part of the plans and I did feel like that. They showed a lot of interest and it was a massive club, somewhere I wanted to go. I wanted to grow as a professional player.”

“But when I was there the front three were amazing and I don’t think many people would have got a look in. I enjoyed my time there. I don’t regret anything,” Solanke told The Athletic.

