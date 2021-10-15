Liverpool News Roundup: Reds target linked with a move to Bayern Munich, Frenchman says Jurgen Klopp "loved" him, and more - 14 October 2021

After their 2-2 Premier League draw against Manchester City last time out, Liverpool will hope to kick on in the Premier League now that the international break is finally done and dusted.

The Reds are still unbeaten in the Premier League and are just a point behind league leaders Chelsea. They will face Watford on Saturday.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of October 14, 2021.

Fabinho says he is likely to remain in isolation and miss the Watford game

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has revealed he and teammate Alisson Becker might not face Watford this weekend.

The two were in action for Brazil and will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine period after playing in a red-listed country.

Fabinho explained that the duo might head straight to Spain and quarantine themselves to face Atletico Madrid in mid-week in the Champions League.

“I believe that we won't be playing. We will also need to quarantine, but the club is still studying whether it is better to go straight to Spain to play Atletico and quarantine there, without staying in a hotel in England,” Fabinho said.

"I believe that match against Watford will be very hard for us, I don't think we will play. Neither Alisson nor myself,” he added.

Nabil Fekir says Jurgen Klopp "loved" him as a player

Nabil Fekir’s failed transfer to Liverpool made headlines a few years ago, and the Frenchman has once again spoken about what really happened.

The attacking midfielder was close to signing for Liverpool, but talks suddenly broke down despite a medical. Eventually, it was reported that Fekir had a knee issue that stopped the transfer from happening.

🎙 Nabil Fekir recalls talking to Jurgen Klopp before his transfer to Liverpool in 2018 collapsed."Everything was closed. I passed all the interviews, I spoke with Jürgen Klopp, he told me that he loved me, we all did it."

Fekir has revealed that there was no issue with his knee, and the transfer broke down despite Jurgen Klopp admitting to him that he loved him as a player.

“Everything was closed. I passed all the interviews, I spoke with Jürgen Klopp, he told me that he loved me, we all did it. When we were about to sign, there were problems with my representative and the negotiation broke down. They said it was because I had knee problems, but the truth has been proven over time. My knee is super good,” Fekir said.

Bayern Munich to sign Liverpool target if Lewandowski leaves in 2022

Bayern Munich will reportedly try to replace Robert Lewandowski with Erling Haaland if the Poland international leaves the club next year.

Lewandowski might look for a new challenge towards the end of his career, so Bayern may have to sign a replacement as early as next summer.

Haaland is likely to be in demand next year, and Liverpool are among several teams keen on signing him. The Reds may miss out on him considering the finances of the deal, as Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola is likely to demand high wages for his client.

