Liverpool owner John Henry’s wife drops cheeky comment after fans make Trent Alexander-Arnold claim from title celebration photo dump

Liverpool owner John Henry's wife, Linda Pizzuti Henry, has offered a cheeky response to a fan's comment about Trent Alexander-Arnold amid his uncertain future.

The Merseysiders won the Premier League title after their 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (April 27). Arne Slot's side are 15 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal with four games left to go this term.

As Anfield erupted into celebration post-match, Alexander-Arnold, who started the fixture, could be seen having a conversation with Liverpool owner John Henry.

While the Reds have locked down Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk on two-year extensions, Alexander-Arnold's future remains uncertain. He has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, and with the summer window imminent, it could very well be his last season at Anfield.

However, Henry's wife, Linda, has now dropped a cheeky comment in response to a fan's comment about the 26-year-old right-back. Linda was on the pitch as well after the Tottenham win, meeting the players and staff and celebrating the win.

She took to Instagram to commemorate the victory, posting pictures of the celebrations, with a caption that read:

"Pitch celebration on winning the Premier League with supporters, at Anfield. A magical moment of connection, community, hopes, and pure joy. After more than 14 years with the club, this was truly a dream come true✨ Thank you, Liverpool ❤️"

One of them included a snap of her husband's conversation with Alexander-Arnold, which a fan highlighted as he commented:

"Just throwing in that Trent photo 👀"

Troy Deeney names one signing Liverpool should make to win PL title 'for the next five years'

Former Watford ace Troy Deeney has urged Liverpool to sign Newcastle United frontman Alexander Isak. The pundit insists that the Reds would secure the Premier League title for the next five years if they bring Isak to Anfield.

The Merseysiders seem set for a busy summer as they look to reinforce their title-winning squad. With current No.9 Darwin Nunez struggling to fit the bill, having scored just seven goals this season, Liverpool could bring in a new striker.

The Reds have been linked with Isak, who has developed into an excellent striker at Newcastle. The Swedish forward has scored 22 goals in the league this season, and he has attracted interest from Chelsea and Arsenal as well.

However, if Liverpool were to sign him, they would win league titles for the next five seasons, according to Deeney. He said on talkSPORT (via Sport Bible):

“They’re linked with [Alexander] Isak as well - if they were to get that, just give them the title for the next five years if they get that fella.”

