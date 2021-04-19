Liverpool owners FSG and manager Jurgen Klopp are in disagreement about the European Super League - Reports

According to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool's owners, the Fenway Sports Group, and manager Jurgen Klopp are in disagreement about the Premier League champions joining the European Super League.

12 football clubs from around Europe announced late on Sunday night that they will be joining the new European competition. The Super League will be played between 15 permanent teams and 5 teams who qualify for the competition.

Liverpool joins Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur as the representatives from England in the European Super League. The Premier League 'Big Six' will be joined by Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid in the new league.

Leading European football clubs announce new Super League competition. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 18, 2021

Fans across the world have vehemently criticised the formation of the competition, which has been on the cards for a number of years. Jurgen Klopp has now joined a large part of the football community who are against the formulation of the Super League.

SHAME ON YOU FSG pic.twitter.com/O7CFY2BrPF — Spion Kop 1906 (@SpionKop1906) April 19, 2021

The German has a long-term contract with the Reds that runs up until 2024. However, if he is to go on a collision course with the hierarchy at Liverpool, he could be driven to the soon-to-be-vacant Bayern Munich role.

The German champions, like all other football teams in the country, have stated that they will not participate in the Super League.

I hope the Super League will never happen: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in 2019

Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp had voiced his opposition to the formation of a European Super League way back in 2019, claiming that the Champions League and the Europa League were "great products".

"I hope this Super League will never happen," said Klopp. "With the way the Champions League is now running, football has a great product, even with the Europa League."

Klopp stated that the prospect of seeing Liverpool play Real Madrid every year for 10 consecutive years was not exciting.

"For me, the Champions League is the Super League, in which you do not always end up playing against the same teams," the German asserted. "Of course, it is [financially] important, but why should we create a system where Liverpool faces Real Madrid for 10 straight years? Who wants to see that every year?"

The Liverpool manager is yet to make a statement about the European Super League announcement publically. However, with the Reds taking on Leeds United in the Premier League on Monday night, his opinions are likely to come out in the press conferences before and after the match.