Liverpool plot move for French star but face stiff competition from Inter Milan and Bayern Munich: Reports

Liverpool are plotting a move to snap up French star Adrien Rabiot this summer but face competition from Inter Milan and Bayern Munich. That is according to a report from French outlet L'Equipe which claims that the player could be on his way to Anfield.

Rabiot became a free agent after running down his contract with Juventus this summer. The midfielder will be eager to get his future sorted in the coming days as the transfer window nears its closure.

Liverpool are in a good position to snap him up and the fact that he'll be available for a free transfer makes it even more juicy. However, the Reds will need to see out competition from Inter Milan and Bayern Munich who are reported to be interested in securing the services of the 29-year-old as well.

Meanwhile, another Premier League powerhouse, Manchester United, have also been linked with the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Juventus star. The aforementioned report says the Red Devils were monitoring the player after he became a free agent but eventually decided against making a move for him as they turned their attention elsewhere.

That said, it is worth highlighting that Liverpool are yet to make any signings this summer. The Reds recently pursued a move for Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi but the midfielder ended up snubbing them to stay put at the La Liga club.

The Merseysiders have also been linked with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, with the plan reportedly being to sign the Georgian and send him out on loan until Alisson Becker is ready to part ways with the club.

What is next for Liverpool?

The Reds got their Premier League campaign off to a flying start by securing a much-needed 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town away from home in their opening fixture on Saturday (August 17). Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah were the goalscorers in the game.

Up next, Liverpool will go head-to-head with Brentford at Anfield on Sunday (August 25) before squaring it up with bitter rivals Manchester United in a highly anticipated encounter at Old Trafford on September 1.

As it stands, Arne Slot's side are ranked second in the Premier League table after the first round of fixtures. The Dutch coach will be hoping they keep the momentum going and thrive in the post-Jurgen Klopp era. More so, they need to make a statement in the transfer market by strengthening their squad with important signings.

