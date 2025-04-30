Liverpool plot summer move for Bundesliga winger eyed by fellow PL giants Arsenal: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a summer move for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman. The France international is also being eyed by fellow Premier League sides Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

As per Caught Offside, Coman is considering his future with Bayern Munich after almost a decade at the Bavarian club. The 28-year-old has played a peripheral role in Vincent Kompany's setup this season, starting only 12 of his 25 league appearances in which he has contributed five goals and four assists.

Coman has two years left on his contract at the Allianz Arena and could be looking towards a new challenge elsewhere. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Juventus winger has been attracting interest from Saudi Arabia and the Premier League.

Liverpool have reportedly shown strong interest in Coman and could make a move for him in the summer. The Bayern Munich star could be up for sale for a fee in the region of €40 million. However, the Reds might face stiff competition from London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham.

Arne Slot would be eager to add fresh talent to his squad as they look to defend their league crown next season. Also, there are reports that Diego Jota could be on the move in the summer amid interest from Saudi Arabia. Coman could be an ideal replacement if the Portuguese eventually leaves Anfield.

The Gunners, on the other hand, could use a player like Coman to strengthen their attack amid their pursuit of silverware.

Jose Mourinho asks Fenerbahce to recruit Liverpool star: Reports

According to Turkish media outlet A Spor (via GOAL), Jose Mourinho has asked Fenerbahce to sign Liverpool star Federico Chiesa in the summer. The Italian forward joined the Reds last summer but has enjoyed limited game time in Arne Slot's setup.

Chiesa was Slot's only major signing upon taking up the reins at Anfield at the start of the current season. The Premier League side paid Juventus a reported €12 million for the Italian. However, he has failed to make an impact in his debut season in England and has missed 14 games due to injury.

The 27-year-old has managed just two goals and two assists in 12 matches across competitions for the Reds this term. All four of his league appearances have been off the bench. Liverpool are reportedly open to selling Chiesa and will accept a transfer fee of about €10 million.

