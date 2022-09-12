Liverpool plotting January move for 24-year-old to solve midfield crisis: Reports

Liverpool are interested in signing PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare in the January transfer window, according to Calcio Mercato (h/t CaughtOffside).

The Ivory Coast international moved to PSV from French club Toulouse two years ago and has since made a big impression in the Eredivisie. So far, he has scored eight goals and provided six assists in 98 games for the Dutch outfit.

The Reds' injury troubles have meant that James Milner has been forced to feature in the starting XI more times than manager Jurgen Klopp would have wanted. The 36-year-old, as reliable as he may be, has lost several yards of pace and lacks the creative nous needed in Liverpool's midfield.

Thiago Alcantara returned from injury in Liverpool's UEFA Champions League opener against Napoli. However, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have been ousted from Liverpool's Champions League squad for the group stages.

Both the Guinea international and the former Arsenal midfielder are currently out courtesy of their respective injuries.

Captain Jordan Henderson is also sidelined after suffering a hamstring injury in their 2-1 win against Newcastle United on August 31.

The lack of quality on the bench has meant that the Reds have started the season in disappointing fashion.

They are currently seventh in the league table after amassing only nine points from six league games. The Merseysiders were recently hammered by Napoli 4-1 UEFA Champions League group-stage loss on September 7.

Signing Ibrahim Sangare makes sense for Liverpool

Sangare is playing at a level where he can slot into the midfield of most teams in European football. To add to that, he is just 24 years old and his best is yet to come.

The 1.91m tall midfielder has a physique that makes him a considerable presence in the number six position as well as on set pieces. A defensive midfielder by trade, he could be the competition that Fabinho needs to rediscover his form for the Anfield outfit.

The Reds could face two hurdles in their bid to sign the Ivorian, with one being his contract. Sangare signed a five-year deal at the Philips Stadion this summer. Moreover, West Ham United are reportedly keen to sign the player.

The Merseysiders ended the latest summer transfer window by signing Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus.

Edited by Aditya Singh