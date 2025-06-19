Liverpool ready to break Premier League transfer record for the second time this summer after sealing Florian Wirtz deal - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a stunning bid to sign Alexander Isak this summer. The Reds are willing to break the Premier League transfer record for the second time after being on the verge of securing Florian Wirtz's services.

As per The Standard, Liverpool are exploring the possibility of adding Isak to their squad to bolster their attack. They see the Newcastle United star as the perfect addition and a replacement for Darwin Nunez.

The Reds have agreed to a £100 million plus £16 million in add-ons deal for Wirtz. The German will be traveling for his medical this week. Chelsea's Moises Caicedo holds the current record (£115 million) as he moved from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023.

Trending

Earlier this year, Isak spoke about his future and told Fotbollskanalen:

"There’s not much to say, really. I’ve commented on my situation and my security in Newcastle several times. It’s been written how much I love the city and the club, how well I feel there. I’m not thinking about the future. I just want to perform for Newcastle. Now we won the cup, but we want to finish strong and qualify for the Champions League. That’s where my focus lies."

Arsenal are also linked with Isak but have yet to make a move. They are in talks with Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

When Robbie Fowler urged Liverpool to sign Alexander Isak

Earlier this year, former player Robbie Fowler opined that Liverpool must sign Alexander Isak. He added that regardless of what Mohamed Salah decides, the Reds should look to sign the best players in the league. Fowler told talkSPORT:

"It’s not just if Mo Salah leaves the club; even if Mo stays, I think they should be going on and getting players anyway. You look at the great Manchester United teams of the past, and when they were winning honors under Sir Alex Ferguson, it was maybe one player who was coming in and just giving everyone that little lift. He underscored the essential need to add quality players who can truly elevate the team, rather than simply boosting numbers."

"If you look at world football at the minute, certainly strikers, there aren’t many about in all fairness. I’m sure Liverpool will be getting linked to Isak; I’m sure Newcastle will want to give him a new contract because of the goals and performances, so it will be an interesting summer," he added.

Mohamed Salah decided to extend his stay at Anfield till 2027, as he signed a new deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More