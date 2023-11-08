Liverpool ready to offer €15 million per season as salary in attempt to convince France international to seal Anfield transfer: Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly willing to offer Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni €15 million per season in an attempt to sign him next summer.

The France international has established himself as an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti's system at Santiago Bernabeu this season. In a deep-lying midfield role, he has started 10 out of 11 La Liga matches for Los Blancos as well as three appearances in the UEFA Champions League as well.

The 23-year-old number six missed his side's last league match against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (0-0, November 5) due to a foot injury. Resultantly, he's expected to be missing for the Spanish giants till Christmas.

According to the Spanish newspaper El Nacional, Liverpool wish to secure a move for the number six despite the presence of Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch.

The aforementioned report claims that Jurgen Klopp wishes for both Mac Allister and Gravenberch to join the attack and play a traditional number six in his squad instead. Tchouameni will reportedly be offered a much higher salary than he earns in the Spanish capital, which could go up to €15 million per season.

Since joining Real Madrid from Monaco in the summer of 2022 for a fee of €100 million, Tchouameni has completed 64 appearances, bagging one goal and four assists.

It remains to be seen whether the talented midfielder will have his head turned should the Reds come in with an incredible offer.

Liverpool join Everton in race to sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City- Reports

Kalvin Phillips (via Getty Imaegs)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing out of favour Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. However, the Reds will face competition from Merseyside rivals Everton for Phillips' signature.

According to talkSPORT, several other clubs aim to sign the 27-year-old midfielder, including Bayern Munich, Fulham and Newcastle United. Hence, a move for the former Leeds man will not be straightforward.

Currently, Phillips is finding it hard to get game time at the Etihad following his £42million move to Pep Guardiola's side in the summer of 2022. Since moving to Manchester, the player has managed 28 appearances across all competitions. This season, he's failed to register even a single start in the Premier League or the Champions League.

In the presence of first-choice number six Rodri at Manchester City, Phillips could push for a move away in January.