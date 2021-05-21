Liverpool on red alert as Juventus slash asking  price for midfielder - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey. The former Arsenal star has struggled to nail down a regular starting place since joining the Bianconeri in 2019, and could be sold this summer as Juventus look to undergo a squad overhaul.

According to Tuttojuve, Ramsey could be available for as little as £10 million despite being originally valued at £18 million by Juventus. Liverpool could sign the Welshman this summer as they look to replace Georginio Wijnaldum, who is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Aaron Ramsey joined Juventus on a free transfer from Arsenal in the summer of 2019. The 30-year-old was a regular at Juventus under Maurizio Sarri and was a key member of the Juventus squad that won the Serie A under the Italian manager.

Ramsey has, however, fallen down the pecking order at Juventus this season under Andrea Pirlo. He has made just 22 appearances in Serie A this season. Overall, he has scored two goals and provided five assists in 30 appearances in all competitions for the Bianconeri.

Juventus have endured a dismal 2020-21 campaign and are set to undergo a major squad overhaul this summer.

Ramsey's wages are proving to be a massive financial burden on the Italian giants. Juventus are therefore desperate to sell Ramsey this summer to reduce their wage bill and raise funds for new signings.

Liverpool look set to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League this season despite enduring a slow start to their campaign and suffering from a massive injury crisis. The Reds will look to bolster their squad this summer to boost their chances of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

Liverpool want Aaron Ramsey and can land the ex-Arsenal star for just £10m as Juventus look to lower wage bill.

Liverpool to face heavy competition for Aaron Ramsey's signature

Aaron Ramsey's current situation at Juventus is reportedly being monitored by a number of Premier League clubs. Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, Crystal Palace, and Arsenal were all interested in signing the midfielder in January.

Aaron Ramsey 'on Jurgen Klopp's radar' and could join Liverpool for just £10million

Ramsey will be eager to join a club where he will be a regular starter and get the opportunity to play Champions League football next season. A move to Liverpool could be an enticing opportunity for the 31-year-old.