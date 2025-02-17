According to a report by TEAMTalk, Liverpool could face competition from Chelsea as they look to sign Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen. The Reds have identified the 19-year-old Dutch prodigy as a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

The Liverpool captain's future at the club is still uncertain as he is yet to sign a new contract. Van Dijk's contract is set to expire in the summer and the club is considering possible ideal replacements should he leave as a free agent.

Huijsen joined Bournemouth last summer from Juventus and has made a name for himself as one of the highly-rated defenders in the English top flight. The young defender has played a key role in the Cherries impressive run this season, contributing two goals in 19 league appearances.

As per the aforementioned source, Liverpool have been impressed with Huijesen's performance and will now look to acquire his services in the summer transfer window. However, they would have to battle Chelsea for his signature as the Blues also want the defender.

The London club is eager to bolster its defensive department which has been shaky this season. Wesley Fofana could be out for the rest of the season, and the club sent Axel Disasi on loan to Aston Villa for the rest of the season despite their lack of options at the back.

Enzo Maresca was forced to recall Trevoh Chalobah from his loan at Crystal Palace in January, but there has been little or no improvement at the back.

Huijsen reportedly has a release clause of about £50 million in his contract which will become active in the summer. Bournemouth want to offer the Dutchman a contract extension, but he is reportedly interested in a move to a bigger club.

Liverpool identify two other Premier League defenders as ideal replacements for Virgil van Dijk

Dean Huijsen is not the only Premier Leafye centre-back Liverpool are eyeing as a replacement for Virgil van Dijk. As per Football Insider (via Caught Offside), the Reds have also identified Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi and Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven as potential options should Van Dijk leave in the summer.

Van de Ven has proven to be a reliable centre-back for Spurs since joining the side from VfL Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023. The Dutchman could offer Liverpool a similar quality to his countryman Van Dijk.

Guehi, on the other hand, has established himself as one of the decent defenders in the English top-flight. The Englishman has been on the radar of several clubs in the league including his former side Chelsea.

