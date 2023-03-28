Liverpool have serious interest in signing Juventus star: Reports

Liverpool are one of the clubs interested in signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot at the end of the season, according to reports. The Frenchman has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 33 games for the Italian side this season, attracting attention from several clubs.

Although Rabiot is out of contract in the summer, Juventus are hoping to extend his stay. However, their recent struggles could make it difficult for them to keep hold of the 27-year-old. Juventus were recently slapped with a 15-point reduction charge by the Italian federation and are currently seventh in the Serie A table.

The Italian giants also crashed out of the Champions League group stages and are in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification for next season. These factors have led many of their top players, including Rabiot, to consider moving on.

Despite competition for his signature, Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Liverpool have a serious interest in Rabiot. The Reds are looking to revamp their midfield at the end of the season and have been keeping an eye on several players, including the Frenchman.

Rabiot has had a good season at Juventus and impressed at the World Cup in Qatar last year. Although he has stated that he wants to play in the Champions League, there is no guarantee that either Liverpool or Juventus will be in the competition next season.

If Rabiot does leave Juventus, Liverpool will face stiff competition from other interested clubs. However, with Jurgen Klopp at the helm, the Reds have shown that they can attract top talent and could prove to be a desirable destination for the midfielder.

Chris Sutton claims Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is outperforming Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, rates him above Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez

Former Chelsea and Celtic forward Chris Sutton recently claimed that Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has outperformed Liverpool's Mohamed Salah this season and rates him above Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez.

Sutton said via Mail Plus:

"Saka is winning the battle on the right. Salah has not been the same footballing force for Liverpool this season. Mahrez is incredibly talented for Man City but I would rank Saka ahead of him."

Saka has been in fine form recently, scoring for England in their UEFA Euro qualifier against Ukraine on Sunday, March 26. The 21-year-old has scored 13 goals and provided ten assists in 38 matches, helping Arsenal remain at the top of the English Premier League table this season.

While Salah has 22 goals and 11 assists to his name thus far in the ongoing season, Sutton believes his performances have had the same impact as the previous season. The Reds remain in sixth spot in the league table, seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

