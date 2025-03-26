Liverpool set to face competition from Chelsea and one other PL giant for 19-year-old Serie A star: Reports

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United are set to battle for the signature of 19-year-old Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz. According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri are aware of the interest in the attacker from the Premier League giants.

Ad

The 19-year-old joined the Serie A side from Bayern Munich's youth set-up in 2022 and was promoted to the senior squad in 2023. He has been a key presence in attack for the side this season, collecting six goals and four assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

Yildiz is touted as one of the best attacking prospects across Europe, but Juventus may be forced to sell him. The report claims that the Bianconeri have some financial troubles and selling the Turkish winger could help balance the books. However, they are not willing to let him go easily and have placed a price tag of €80 million on him.

Ad

Trending

Yildiz would be a perfect match for Chelsea's recent transfer strategy that has seen them sign high-potential youngsters from all over the world. Further, the Blues have largely been let down by the attacking play from their wingers this season and the addition of Yildiz could prove beneficial.

Liverpool, meanwhile, find themselves in a tough situation. They are yet to tie down Mohamed Salah to a contract and stand to lose him for nothing in the summer. Meanwhile, Luis Diaz is also close to running his deal down and thus the Reds could enter the market for replacements.

Ad

Chelsea hoping to sign Premier League star on the radar of Liverpool and Real Madrid: Reports

Huijsen has been excellent for the Cherries.

Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen could be on the move this summer amidst interest from Chelsea, Liverpool, and Real Madrid. According to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, many of Europe's top clubs are keen on signing the 19-year-old defender.

Ad

The Dutch-born Huijsen, who now represents Spain, came up through Juventus' youth system before joining the Cherries last summer for £15 million. He has been a key force behind a strong season for the side, collecting two goals in 27 appearances.

A report from Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea are more than willing to pay his £50 million release clause to bring him to Stamford Bridge. The Blues have struggled defensively this season and the Spaniard's addition could help them in that regard.

As it stands, Liverpool are set to lose club captain Virgil van Dijk, whose contract expires in the summer. Should the Dutchman leave, Huijsen could be brought in to partner Ibrahima Konate in central defense for the Reds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback