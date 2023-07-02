Liverpool are reportedly stepping up their interest in OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram amid interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle United. Thuram is one of the many midfielders linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks.

According to French journalist Rudy Galetti, the Reds are looking to secure a deal with Nice as they anticipate competition from the Magpies.

"Liverpool are speeding things up for Khephren Thuram," Galetti tweeted.

The Reds have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion and have also reportedly triggered the £70 million release clause of RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

Szoboszlai was also a target for Newcastle United but Jurgen Klopp's side have seemingly beaten their Premier League rivals for the signature of the Hungary skipper.

With the additions of Szoboszlai and Mac Allister, Liverpool have significantly improved their midfield ranks. Thuram could be the next in line to join Jurgen Klopp's side.

Szoboszlai and Mac Allister are both attack-minded midfielders while Thuram is more of an all-action midfielder who is solid both defensively and offensively. He is blessed with a frame of 6 ft 4 in and is quite imposing physically but also excels technically.

Khepren Thuram, son of France legend Lilian Thuram and the younger brother of Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, came through the youth ranks of Monaco but made his name at Nice. He has already made 138 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit to date and has also earned his first senior cap for France.

Thuram featured 48 times across competitions for Nice last season and scored two goals while producing eight assists. Aged just 22 now, he has plenty of room for development and could be a solid long-term addition to Liverpool.

AC Milan readying a move for Liverpool target - Reports

AC Milan are reportedly preparing a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, a player who has been linked with Liverpool this summer. As per Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the Rossoneri have made their interest known in the Dutchman.

The Athletic claimed in June that Jurgen Klopp's side were in talks with the former Ajax playmaker over a deal this summer. However, their interest in the 21-year-old seems to have cooled down.

Gravenberch joined Bayern Munich in a €19 million deal last summer from Ajax but endured a tough debut campaign at the Allianz Arena. He made only three Bundesliga starts in the 2022-23 campaign and is believed to be considering an exit.

