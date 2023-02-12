Liverpool star admits he has been 'affected' by his lack of goal contributions ahead of Merseyside Derby

Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo has admitted that he has been affected by his poor start to life at Anfield following his January switch from PSV Eindhoven.

The Netherlands international joined the Reds during the winter transfer window from PSV Eindhoven in a deal worth £37million.

The Dutchman moved to Anfield as one of the most prolific forwards in Europe, having scored 13 goals and provided 17 assists in 24 games for the Eredivisie side.

However, Gakpo is yet to score his first goal or provide his first assist for Liverpool, with the Reds struggling for any kind of form of late.

The versatile Dutch attacker has admitted that he is concerned with his lack of attacking output following his switch to Anfield.

The 23-year-old has vowed to improve his overall game and start contributing up front. Gakpo spoke ahead of the Merseyside Derby against local rivals Everton, as quoted by Express Sport:

“The guys who say it doesn’t affect them when they don’t score are lying. I am an attacking player so, of course, I like to score goals or give assists - and I also like to win."

“I am just trying to improve my game and fit how I play into how the team plays. If I can do that, the rest will follow.”

Gakpo has also opened up on what his his national team skipper and Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk has told him regarding his slow start to life at Liverpool. He added:

“Virgil has told me about the derby and said it’s going to be a big fight. He also told me he scored his first goal against Everton - and now I hope for exactly the same.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, however, has insisted that he is happy with what he has seen from Gakpo so far. He said:

“His defending is outstanding. Okay, we bought a striker and talk about defending but his defending in the central position is outstanding. That's what we need.”

“I’m completely happy. People will say he didn’t score but coming in as a striker in our team in this moment, congratulations, and then getting judged because you don’t score, that’s really cool.”

Jamie Carragher explains why struggling Liverpool star reminds him of Fernando Torres

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has likened forward Mohamed Salah to former Reds striker Fernando Torres.

The Egyptian superstar has not been at his usual best this season but has still scored 17 goals and provided seven assists in 31 games across competitions.

Speaking about the Egyptian winger on the Across the Park podcast, Carragher stated that he reminded him of Torres. He said:

“He’ll end up with 25, close to 30. We judge Salah so highly. Yeah, the team isn’t playing well so Salah is not going to be at his best."

"I’ve never believed Salah is a great player as such, he’s a great goalscorer. He’s very direct, everything is about the goal, he runs to the goal, so at times he can have games where – a little bit like Torres – where he can get the ball and he runs into people and loses possession."

The Liverpool legend also insisted that he isn't bothered by Salah's dip in form as he believes the Egyptian winger will score soon. He said:

“Sometimes you’re thinking, just keep it and run in behind. When he’s on song he can do that, but it’s not helped by the team. But I’m not bothered about Salah."

He added:

“Sometimes I think when he has gone that long without a goal he’s obviously going to score soon. If I was Everton, I’d be thinking – ‘Salah’s due a goal.’ That’s the way I’m thinking, he’s gone a few games without a goal so there must be some around the corner, because you can’t score that many goals."

