Liverpool star Darwin Nunez posts 3 word message on Twitter after scoring four goals against RB Leipzig

Liverpool's new boy Darwin Nunez could not hold his elation as he took to Twitter to post about his special night at the Red Bull Arena in Austria. The Reds faithful finally got to see what their club paid the record £85 million for as the Uruguayan flexed his muscles in front of goal, scoring four for the good.

The striker came on as a substitute in the second half of their pre-season friendly against RB Leipzig with the the English side in a 1-0 lead via Mohamed Salah's goal. Darwin Nunez added his four to help them cruise to a 5-0 victory. After the game, he posted a three-worded message on Twitter, which read:

"What a night @LFC!"

It's fair to say that Liverpool's new recruit has taken his time to adjust to the demands of Jurgen Klopp's system. He did not look the part in his first two appearances against Manchester United and Crystal Palace, missing some easy chances.

There was also footage circling around on social media from the Reds' training sessions where Darwin Nunez was seen missing easy chances. Hence, the Liverpool fans weren't too sure what they had invested in, but the 23-year-old put all those questions to bed against Leipzig.

He scored his first of the night just a couple of minutes after coming on, from the penalty spot. Just three minutes later, he was fed by Trent Alexander-Arnold and he met the delivery with a confident touch to guide the ball into the bottom corner.

Darwin Nunez then combined with substitute Harvey Elliot to complete his hat-trick in just 22 minutes. But the Liverpool new-boy wasn't done yet as he tested the Leipzig shot-stopper in the 90th minute with another right-footed shot to bag his fourth.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp assures Darwin Nunez is a 'really good' striker

Speaking after their friendly win, Jurgen Klopp reminded everyone that the former Benfica striker's hefty price tag did not make him immune to the pressure of performing. He said (via Liverpool ECHO):

"We always think that if you pay a lot of money then the players feel no pressure or whatever. They are all completely normal human beings and the first touch is not perfect then all of a sudden. This generation of players read social media, which is really not smart, but they do. All of a sudden you get in a rush."

"The best way obviously is to stop all these discussions. He’s a different striker to what we have or what we had, but he’s a really good one."

