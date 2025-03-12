Liverpool star equals Chelsea legend John Terry’s UEFA Champions League record following PSG defeat

Liverpool’s Curtis Jones has put himself into an unfortunate chapter of UEFA Champions League history, next to Chelsea great John Terry. In the Round of 16 showdown against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Anfield, Jones' penalty in the crucial shootout was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Terry endured an infamous penalty shootout miss in the 2008 final against Manchester United, becoming the first Englishman to miss a penalty in a Champions League shootout. Now, Curtis Jones has become just the second Englishman after the legendary Blues defender.

PSG won the match on penalties, advancing after Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring in the 12th minute to equalize the aggregate score at 1-1. Both sides created opportunities in 120 minutes of football, but neither could break the aggregate deadlock.

That, in turn, led to a dramatic penalty shootout, where the Reds lost 4-1. Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones both failed to convert their spot-kicks while the Parisians scored all of theirs to advance to the quarter-finals. Jones’ missed penalty will be seen as a painful moment in Anfield's European history, but he is only 23 years old and will have time to recover from the disappointment.

When Alisson revealed his reason for choosing Liverpool over Chelsea

Alisson Becker turned down Chelsea in 2018 due to instability at the club and their absence from the UEFA Champions League. Instead, the Brazilian keeper optedto join Liverpool, a decision that would end up being the most important of his career.

Chelsea had a whirlwind summer of 2018, with manager Antonio Conte getting sacked, while goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois headed to Real Madrid. The Blues had been in the market for a top quality replacement, but missed out on Alisson after the Brazilian chose to join Liverpool.

Explaining why he turned down the Blues, Alisson told FourFourTwo in 2019 (via TheChelseaChronicle):

“I chose Liverpool for the same reasons I went to Roma when I first left Brazil — I thought this would be the best move for my career.

“Chelsea were changing their manager and not playing in the Champions League. I’ve also always admired Liverpool’s history. This is a club with five European Cups in their trophy cabinet. I really wanted to be part of that history.”

The Blues turned to Kepa Arrizabalaga instead, but he has since struggled to meet expectations at the Bridge, eventually joining Bournemouth. Alisson, on the other hand, has won the Champions League and the Premier League with the Reds.

