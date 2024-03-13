Liverpool star makes surprise return from injury and starts training ahead of Sparta Prague clash - Reports

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who had been out with an injury, was spotted in training ahead of the Reds' second leg UEFA Europa League Round of 16 clash against Sparta Prague.

The Reds secured a comfortable 5-1 win in Prague last week, with goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz, and a brace from Darwin Nunez.

Gravenberch, who hasn't featured since the EFL Cup final triumph against Chelsea last month, returned earlier than expected to their pre-match training session this week.

The Dutchman made the move to Liverpool from German giants Bayern Munich at the start of the 2023-24 season for a reported €40 million fee.

In his first season at Anfield, he has featured off the bench for the most part, scoring twice and providing three assists in 31 appearances. He has also been capped 11 times by the Dutch national team overall.

Manager Jurgen Klopp, who has announced his retirement from football at the end of the season, is expected to rotate his side for the second leg on Thursday, March 14. Gravenberch could make his much awaited return off the bench in that game, easing back into the thick of things.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp astonished by defender's development, praises his versatility

In his pre-match press conference before the Europa League clash against Sparta Prague, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his surprise at defender Joe Gomez's performances in the 2023-24 season.

With injuries to multiple defenders like Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gomez has filled in at both full-back positions apart from his natural centre-back role.

Against Southampton in the FA Cup, he even took up a role higher up the pitch in defensive midfield and helped them to a comfortable 3-0 win in the absence of most of Liverpool's main starting XI.

Talking about the Englishman, Klopp said (via Anfield Watch):

"The least games he's played at centre-half, probably, because we've always needed him somewhere else. And I think he's done exceptionally. I think it developed his game massively. That you really grow with the challenges you face and that's what Joe definitely did. He's in exceptional shape and long may it continue."

Gomez has made 39 appearances for the Reds this season across all competitions, playing an integral part in their attempt to win an unprecedented quadruple in Jurgen Klopp's last season.