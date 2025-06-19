Liverpool star verbally agrees personal terms with Bundesliga club ahead of reported £30m move to the German club

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has reportedly agreed personal terms with Bayer Leverkusen. Quansah, who rose through the ranks at Liverpool, has been linked with an exit from the club after struggling for regular minutes under new manager Arne Slot.

Last season, Quansah made 13 Premier League appearances for the Reds but only started four matches. Amid uncertainty over his chances of securing a regular first-team spot at Anfield reports suggested Liverpool are open to his departure. A subsequent reort stated that Bayer Leverkusen had expressed interest in him but were initially unwilling to meet the €45 million asking price of the Premier League champions.

Now, according per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Jarell Quansah has verbally agreed personal terms with Bayer Leverkusen, and the Bundesliga side are closing in on a permanent deal with Liverpool. The deal is said to be worth £30m plus add-ons for the defender.

Should both parties finalize the deal, Quansah will be the fourth to depart Anfield this summer following the departures of Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Vitezslav Jaros (on loan). The 22-year-old had previously hinted that he might need to leave Anfield to progress his career.

He said while on duty with England at the European U21 Championship (via Sky Sports):

"I'm in a very good position to take the next step and it just comes with working hard and staying focused on what I can control,"

Quansah made his senior debut at Liverpool under former manager Jurgen Klopp. He is under contract with the club until 2029, and his current market value is €20 million, as per Transfermarkt. To date, he has made 58 appearances for the Reds across competitions.

Liverpool identify Jarell Quansah replacement – Reports

With Quansah reportedly close to a move, Liverpool are expected to begin searchng for his replacement. The Reds have already signed Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen as a replacement for Alexander-Arnold and may have to consider options at the center back position if Quansah leaves.

According to The Times, Liverpool have identified Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi as a strong candidate to strenghten the squad amid Quansah’s potential exit. The 24-year-old has established himself as a regular in Oliver Glasner’s squad, making 44 appearances across competitions for Palace throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

However, the report adds that whether the Reds will try to sign Guehi depends on what happens with Quansah and other defenders. If no immediate action is required, the Merseyside club may opt to continue monitoring Guehi’s progress, considering he could be available as a free agent next summer.

