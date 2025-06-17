Liverpool considering sale of 22-year-old star for a fee in excess of £40 million: Reports

Liverpool are open to the departure of centre-back Jarell Quansah. According to CaughtOffside, the defender could be on the move from Anfield amidst interest from Newcastle United.

A report from The Athletic earlier suggested that the Reds would be willing to move on from their academy product. He made just 13 appearances last season, with only four of them being starts as he fell down the pecking order under new manager Arne Slot.

Liverpool have now placed a price tag of over £40 million on the 22-year-old. Virgil van Dijk, who signed an extension, will continue to be the starter alongside Ibrahima Konate. However, the Frenchman is set to enter the last year of his deal, and the Reds must be careful to avoid losing multiple options in the position.

They have already been active in the summer window, completing a move for right-back Jeremie Frimpong. They are also reportedly close to finalising a humongous £116 million deal for his teammate Florian Wirtz. Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez is also believed to be close to a move as the Merseysiders revamp their defence.

Quansah could be an interesting addition to a Newcastle side that continues to establish itself as a regular contender for the Champions League spots. It could be a potential reunion for the central defender at St. James Park with England U-21 teammates Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall.

Liverpool target Serie A star, willing to use two players in swap deal: Reports

Osimhen could be on the move.

Liverpool are willing to use Federico Chiesa and Darwin Nunez in an exchange deal to sign Napoli star Victor Osimhen. According to TEAMtalk, the Reds are keen on bolstering their firepower by adding the Nigerian forward.

Osimhen spent the previous campaign on loan at Galatasaray after enduring a public fallout with the Serie A giants in the previous campaign. His spell with the Turkish side has ended, but both parties remain keen on finding a permanent exit. He was excellent for the side last year, bagging 37 goals and eight assists in 41 games across competitions.

Liverpool have been on a spending spree, splurging over £200 million this window. Nunez has endured a couple of difficult seasons at Anfield after his big-money move from the Portuguese league. Meanwhile, Chiesa struggled to remain fit and contribute in his single campaign for the Reds. Thus, this move could arise as a new beginning for the duo, while Osimhen could become a superstar under Arne Slot.

