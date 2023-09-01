Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk speaks for the first time after picking up red card against Newcastle

For the first time since his red card against Newcastle, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has come forward to share his feelings. The towering defender expressed deep regret about not being available for Liverpool's upcoming clash with Aston Villa this weekend.

The red card occurred in the early stages of Liverpool's narrow 2-1 victory at St James' Park, following his challenge on Newcastle's Alexander Isak near the penalty area.

Taking to Instagram prior to the Villa showdown at Anfield, Van Dijk shared:

"Gutted to miss the game. Hate not being able to contribute to the team."

He continued:

"Obviously, I can’t really comment on the circumstances around the suspension, I want to respect the process whilst it’s ongoing. I’ll be at Anfield supporting the boys. Big game. Come on the boys!"

Liverpool are finding themselves in a bit of a bind for the upcoming match. With Ibrahima Konate also sidelined due to injury, only Joe Gomez and Joel Matip remain as senior options in the central defensive role.

However, young talent Jarell Quansah, who made his first-team appearance replacing Matip late in the Newcastle game, provides another possibility.

This predicament places additional pressure on the Reds, who will have to adjust their backline ahead of a significant Premier League match. It remains to be seen how Jurgen Klopp's men will cope without their influential skipper.

Liverpool captain Van Dijk may face extended suspension after FA charge

A further ban looms for Reds captain Virgil van Dijk after the Football Association's recent charge threatens to sideline him for an additional game. Initially booked for just one match due to his red card in the encounter against Newcastle United, the defensive stalwart could be hit with a two-game suspension, according to LiverpoolEcho.

This will impact not just the forthcoming fixture against Aston Villa, but also the subsequent match against Wolverhampton Wanderers after the international break.

During the tense affair at St James' Park, Van Dijk was shown a red card by referee John Brooks for a challenge on Alexander Isak. It was considered a denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity.

The Dutch international was visibly stunned by the decision and made his dissatisfaction known by gesturing aggressively at Brooks. Before retreating to the locker room, he also had words with fourth official Stuart Attwell, before being advised by manager Jurgen Klopp to disengage.

Anfield's freshly minted captain is now under the microscope, with a potential violation of FA Rule E3.1 hanging over his head. If this charge sticks, the 32-year-old defender will have to watch his teammates tussle with Aston Villa this weekend, followed by another spectator role in the Wolves match.